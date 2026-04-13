BangQi Technology Debuts at MODEX 2026 with New Smart Logistics Solution for Overseas Warehouses

ATLANTA, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 13 to 16, BangQi Technology, a global leader in AI-powered smart factories and unmanned warehouses, is participating in MODEX 2026, a premier global exhibition for material handling, logistics technology, and supply chain innovation. At Booth A3813, BangQi is unveiling its fully integrated approach—combining software, hardware, AI capabilities, and service—alongside the debut of a new smart logistics solution designed specifically for overseas warehouse operations.

Professional visitors engaging with Bangqi's overseas warehouse smart logistics solution

"BangQi's goal is simple: to give warehouses a 'thinking brain'," said BangQi's Chairwoman Wu Xiaoqian. "With over 2,000 projects delivered worldwide, we understand our customers' pain points. Our debut at MODEX is an opportunity to turn our globally validated experience into a replicable path to success, and to share it with more partners."

At MODEX 2026, BangQi features its AGV/AMR portfolio and introduces its new smart solution for overseas warehouses. Designed to address three core pain points—rising labor costs, limited space, and peak-season surges—the solution leverages AI-driven automation combining high-density storage, goods-to-person picking, and multi-robot coordination. As validated in real-world deployments, it boosts storage utilization by over 40%, improves picking efficiency by up to 300%, and reduces labor costs by up to 50%.

On-site presentations feature real-world case studies from leading clients, including proven deployments in overseas warehouse operations that help manage peak demand during Black Friday and Prime Day while maintaining cost control and service reliability.

Drawing on extensive global industrial experience, BangQi has implemented a robust service system spanning China, North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia, providing localized support for nearly 100 top-tier clients across industries including 3C electronics, 3PL, automotive, new energy, and pharmaceuticals—including Walmart, Foxconn, Decathlon, DHL, SF Express, SHEIN, Li Auto, CATL, EVE Energy, UAE, Joyson, Sinopharm, and others.

At Booth A3813, BangQi has set up a dedicated Case Diagnostic Zone, where technical experts leverage over 2,000 global project experiences and nearly 100 top-tier client success stories to provide one-on-one consultations and actionable recommendations.

Founded in 2013, BangQi is dedicated to enabling end-to-end intelligent and fully unmanned operations across global manufacturing and logistics. Built on specialized small AI models, the company's industrial AI foundation integrates software, hardware, AI Agents, and Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) into a unified system.

Visit Booth A3813 for one-on-one expert consultations. For more information, please visit BangQi's official website (https://en.bangqikeji.com/?lang=en) or TikTok page.

Contact: Lina, [email protected], +86 18922845647

SOURCE BangQi Technology