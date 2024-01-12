Bank of America Reports Fourth-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Bank of America Corporation

12 Jan, 2024, 06:46 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America reported its fourth-quarter 2023 financial results today. The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed at Bank of America's Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com/quarterly-earnings.

Investor Conference Call information:

Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan and Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick will discuss the financial results in a conference call at 11 a.m. ET today. For a listen-only connection to the conference call, dial 1.877.200.4456 (U.S.) or 1.785.424.1732 (international), and the conference ID is 79795.  Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Investors can also listen to live audio of the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the company's Investor Relations website.

Replay information for Investor Conference Call:

Investors can access replays of the conference call by visiting the Investor Relations website or by calling 1.800.934.4850 (U.S.) or 1.402.220.1178 (international) from noon on January 12 through 11:59 p.m. ET on January 22. 

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,800 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 57 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom.  Click here to register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone:  1.980.388.6780
[email protected]

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
[email protected]

Reporters May Contact:

Bill Halldin, Bank of America
Phone: 1.916.724.0093
[email protected]

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.386.6794
[email protected]



