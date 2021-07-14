Barings Announces 2030 Net Zero Target for Global Operations

"Helping build a sustainable future in service to our clients, colleagues and communities is core to our mission and good for the long-term growth and profitability of our business," said Mike Freno, Barings Chairman and CEO.

Barings has been committed to achieving environmental and social operational targets for many years. With this announcement, it is setting out the path to achieve net zero in its global operations by 2030.

"While we will need to utilize carbon offsets to achieve neutrality in 2021, our true focus is on changing the behaviors of our employees and partners that will allow us to achieve our net zero target," said Sarah Munday, Barings Director of Sustainability. "For instance, we intend to set an internal tax on carbon for air travel by the third quarter of this year and hope to expand that to other carbon generating areas of our business in the coming years."

Munday said Barings embraces transparency as a core value and will publish progress on its journey to Net Zero, working from a 2019 baseline of 21,688 tons of GHG overall or 10.83 tons per employee. "Only through rigorous measurement and reporting will we achieve accountability that drives real change," she said.

Other milestones on the road to reduction include moving all facilities which we manage to renewable energy sources, targeting 100% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2022.

Progress towards its GHG reduction targets will be tracked and communicated through annual, public reporting aligned with global reporting standards. The company's commitments were developed in coordination with parent company MassMutual, which published its Net Zero targets earlier this year, and align with Article 4.9 of the Paris Agreement. Barings is working actively to support MassMutual's climate commitments of being operational net zero by 2030 and GIA net zero by 2050.

Barings has been a signatory of the UN's Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) since 2014, a member of Climate Action 100+ since 2019, and is a public supporter of the TCFD and member of the UN Global Compact.

These commitments expand upon the company's existing sustainability activities. For instance, Barings Global Technology and Operations team has already reduced the firm's European data center footprint by 74% and the Barings London office operates on 100% renewable energy and green gas. In addition:

Barings' London office was awarded the IWFM Positive Climate Action award in 2020 for their evidence-based application, showcasing 11 environmentally impactful initiatives that had been implemented since moving into the 20 Old Bailey office space in 2018. The office received a BREEAM Excellent rating for both the pre-design and fit-out stages of the construction process and was awarded ISO 14001 certification in 2021.

In New York city, Barings' office building at 340 Madison is Energy Star and Fitwel certified, and was the recipient of the 2021 Fitwel Best in Building Health award.

city, Barings' office building at 340 Madison is Energy Star and Fitwel certified, and was the recipient of the 2021 Fitwel Best in Building Health award. Barings global headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina is certified LEED Gold for Interior Design and Construction. The building, 300 South Tryon , is also LEED Gold Certified for Core and Shell, Energy Star certified, and is pursuing Fitwel certification and LEED Gold for Operations and Maintenance.

You can learn more about Barings' sustainability policy and practice at https://www.barings.com/about-us/investing-responsibly/. You can view a video of Barings Director of Sustainability Sarah Munday discussing Barings' Operational Net Zero commitment at https://www.barings.com/viewpoints/the-road-to-net-zero.

