BBB National Programs Announces 85 Distinguished Members of 2021 National Advertising Review Board Panel

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB National Programs today announced the 2021 Panel Pool Members for its National Advertising Review Board, the appellate body for the U.S. advertising industry's system of self-regulation. The National Advertising Review Board panel pool members, selected for their stature and experience in their fields, provide independent peer review to ensure truthfulness and accuracy in national advertising and help promote voluntary compliance of its decisions.

Founded in 1971, the National Advertising Review Board operates in its appellate capacity for BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division and Children's Advertising Review Unit. These programs are three of more than a dozen self-regulatory and dispute regulation programs of the independent non-profit organization, BBB National Programs.

For 2021, the National Advertising Review Board's 50th anniversary year, panel pool members include 85 distinguished leaders from three different categories:

National Advertisers

Advertising Agencies

Public Members (academics and other members of the public sector)

Each National Advertising Review Board appellate panel consists of five members from the pool, with three national advertising representatives, one agency representative, and one public sector representative on each panel.

Nominations for National Advertising Review Board panel pool members are primarily made by the Association of National Advertisers, American Association of Advertising Agencies, American Advertising Federation, and BBB National Programs. The initial term is two years, and each member is eligible to be re-appointed for two additional two-year terms. This year 12 new members join 73 individuals returning to their distinguished roles.

The National Advertising Review Board's peer review process of case decisions helps to promote the voluntary compliance that is a pillar of industry self-regulation. This fair and impartial appellate body examines the record of appealed proceedings and makes determinations as to the truth and accuracy of the advertising claims at issue.

In more than 90% of case decisions, companies voluntarily comply with the recommendations made by the National Advertising Division, Children's Advertising Review Unit, and the National Advertising Review Board. In cases of lack of good-faith efforts to modify or discontinue advertising as a result of a decision, cases are referred to the appropriate regulatory agency.

"The National Advertising Review Board's reputation for supporting fair competition is well-known in the advertising industry," said Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs. "Our 2021 panel pool members, notably selected to serve during BBB National Programs' National Advertising Review Board's historic 50th year, bring incredible diversity and depth of experience to their role of helping to resolve disputes and enhance consumer trust."

"I am honored to welcome these distinguished professionals to the highly respected National Advertising Review Board," said Kenneth A. Plevan, NARB Chair. "I am proud of the work this group accomplishes to ensure the success of advertising industry self-regulation and to help promote an advertising environment where trust exists between businesses and consumers."

Following is the list of BBB National Programs' National Advertising Review Board panel pool members for 2021. Of these 85, 12 are new and 32 have been re-appointed for an additional term of service.

* indicates a new member

** indicates a re-appointed member

Public Members

Jenny Buschhorn , Assistant Professor of Practice, Advertising Program Head, Texas State University

, Assistant Professor of Practice, Advertising Program Head, Margaret (Meg) C. Campbell , Provost Professor of Marketing at the Leeds School of Business, University of Colorado Boulder *

, Provost Professor of Marketing at the Leeds School of Business, * Oscar Chilabato , Associate Professor, Advertising & Marketing Communications, Johnson & Wales University

, Associate Professor, Advertising & Marketing Communications, Debra (Debbie) M. Desrochers , B.S., M.B.A., Ph.D., Director of Studies MRes in Management, Marketing, Business & Society, Centre for Business, Organisations and Society (CBOS), University of Bath*

, B.S., M.B.A., Ph.D., Director of Studies MRes in Management, Marketing, Business & Society, Centre for Business, Organisations and Society (CBOS), University of Bath* Allen Garcie , Associate Professor of Digital Arts; Director, LaPIXEL Digital Arts & Media Academy, Louisiana State University Shreveport

, Associate Professor of Digital Arts; Director, LaPIXEL Digital Arts & Media Academy, Steven Hall , Senior Lecturer, University of Illinois **

, Senior Lecturer, ** Scott Hamula , Associate Professor, Department Chair, Roy H. Park School of Communications, Ithaca College

, Associate Professor, Department Chair, of Communications, Timothy Hendrick , Associate Professor, Advertising, San Jose State University

, Associate Professor, Advertising, Alice Kendrick , Professor of Advertising, Southern Methodist University **

, Professor of Advertising, ** David Koranda , Professor of Practice, School of Journalism and Communication, University of Oregon

, Professor of Practice, School of Journalism and Communication, Peg Murphy , Associate Professor, Communication Dept. & AAF AdClub Advisor, Columbia College Chicago

, Associate Professor, Communication Dept. & AAF AdClub Advisor, Joel M. Nichols , M.B.A., Assistant Professor, Department of Journalism and Strategic Media, The University of Memphis *

, M.B.A., Assistant Professor, Department of Journalism and Strategic Media, The * Larry Powell , Professor, Advisor for Lindsey + Asp, Gaylord College , University of Oklahoma *

, Professor, Advisor for Lindsey + Asp, , * Jan LeBlanc Wicks , Professor & Vice Chair, School of Journalism and Strategic Media, University of Arkansas **

Agency Members

Wendy Aldrich , EVP, Managing Partner, Universal McCann

, EVP, Managing Partner, Universal McCann Holly Aguirre , Former General Manager, Cambridge Innovation Center**

, Former General Manager, Cambridge Innovation Center** Michael Bassik , Founder & CEO, Axel Solutions , LLC

, Founder & CEO, , LLC Scott Bishoff , SVP Media, Digitas*

, SVP Media, Digitas* Michael Bollinger , President, Smith Brothers Agency, LP

, President, Smith Brothers Agency, LP Laura Jean Bracken , President/COO, Palisades

, President/COO, Palisades Dean Broadhead , CEO, broadhead.

, CEO, broadhead. Tracy Broderick , President, Karsh Hagan **

, President, ** Michael Brunner , Chief Executive Officer, M.J. Brunner , Inc.

, Chief Executive Officer, , Inc. Jeffrey Buntin, Jr. President & CEO, The Buntin Group**

President & CEO, The Buntin Group** Amy Bytell , Media Director, Mediassociates

, Media Director, Mediassociates Faruk Capan , CEO, Intouch Solutions, Inc.**

, CEO, Intouch Solutions, Inc.** Brad Casper , Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Heart and Soul Marketing

, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Heart and Soul Marketing Steve Erich , Co-Founder, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Erich & Kallman*

, Co-Founder, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Erich & Kallman* Marina Filippelli , CEO, ORCI*

, CEO, ORCI* Dan Fromm , President/COO, Barkley US**

, President/COO, Barkley US** Cary Hatch , CEO & Brand Advocate, MDB Communications**

, CEO & Brand Advocate, MDB Communications** Lee Hsieh, Sr. Partner, Director of Marketing and Customer Experience, WPP/Midas Exchange

Partner, Director of Marketing and Customer Experience, WPP/Midas Exchange Pete Imwalle , EVP, Chief Operating Officer, RPA Advertising

, EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Patrick Kiss , President, BSSP**

, President, BSSP** John McCafferty , President/Creative Director, McCafferty Advertising

, President/Creative Director, Michael McCartney , Founder, Silver Age, LLC**

, Founder, Silver Age, LLC** Luis Miguel Messianu , Founder, Creative Chairman-CEO, Alma *

, Founder, Creative Chairman-CEO, * Krista Nicholson , President, Motive

, President, Motive Tom Stein , Chairman and Chief Client Officer, Stein IAS

, Chairman and Chief Client Officer, James Tenny , Founder & CEO, Blackbird Communications Group, LLC

, Founder & CEO, Blackbird Communications Group, LLC Meredith Vaughan , CEO, Vladimir Jones **

, CEO, ** Richard Ward , President & CEO, 22squared

Advertising Members

Tim Alessi , Director – New Product Development, LG Electronics

, Director – New Product Development, LG Electronics Ron Amram , Senior Director, Global Media, Mars, Inc.**

, Senior Director, Global Media, Mars, Inc.** Homi Battiwalla , Senior Marketing Director – Global Marketing Excellence, PepsiCo Global

, Senior Marketing Director – Global Marketing Excellence, PepsiCo Global Maya Battle , Assistant Director, RHPG Digital Campaigns and Media Planning, Penguin Random House**

, Assistant Director, RHPG Digital Campaigns and Media Planning, Penguin Random House** John H. Bell , President and Chief Strategist, NextNow Digital**

, President and Chief Strategist, NextNow Digital** Adam Benaroya , Head of Global Media and Performance Marketing, Hewlett Packard Enterprise**

, Head of Global Media and Performance Marketing, Hewlett Packard Enterprise** Dave Berlin , Former Director, Digital Business Development, BP/Castrol**

, Former Director, Digital Business Development, BP/Castrol** Katrina Bott , Senior Director, Global Strategic Sourcing, Capri Holdings Limited**

, Senior Director, Global Strategic Sourcing, Capri Holdings Limited** Ivy Brown , SVP, Head of Brand and Community Marketing, TD Bank**

, SVP, Head of Brand and Community Marketing, TD Bank** Stuart Burkhoff , Senior Director, Media Strategy and Planning, Altice USA

, Senior Director, Media Strategy and Planning, Altice Charles Chappell , Head of Global Media and Agency Excellence, The Hershey Company**

, Head of Global Media and Agency Excellence, The Hershey Company** Jason Chebib , Vice President, Consumer Planning, Diageo

, Vice President, Consumer Planning, Diageo Abby Cohn , Vice President, Brand & Communications, SK Group

, Vice President, Brand & Communications, SK Group Michael Cruz , VP, Marketing, BrewStubs, Inc.**

, VP, Marketing, BrewStubs, Inc.** Ryan Dillon-Curran , Senior Director, Global Brand Marketing, Peloton

, Senior Director, Global Brand Marketing, Peloton David Dobbins , Former Media and Print Services Director, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.**

, Former Media and Print Services Director, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.** Russ Findlay , Global Chief Marketing Officer, Hiscox USA

, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Hiscox Matt Fitzpatrick , Vice President & Associate General Counsel, The Procter & Gamble Company

, Vice President & Associate General Counsel, The Procter & Gamble Company Olivier Fleurot, Ph.D., Global Vice-President, Research, Development & Innovation, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

John Fredette , Head of Brand and Marketing, Corporate Affairs, Con Edison**

, Head of Brand and Marketing, Corporate Affairs, Con Edison** Katherine Freeley , Associate Director, Global IMC and Operations, Novartis*

, Associate Director, Global IMC and Operations, Novartis* Jennifer Gardner , Senior Director of Media, North America , Unilever**

, Senior Director of Media, , Unilever** Linda Gharib , Director, Marketing Communications & Media - Legal & Regulatory U.S., Wolters Kluwer

, Director, Marketing Communications & Media - Legal & Regulatory U.S., Daniel Glantz , Global Head of Sponsorship and Strategic Partnerships, AIG

, Global Head of Sponsorship and Strategic Partnerships, AIG Scott Grenz , VP, Global Head of Media, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare

, VP, Global Head of Media, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Jodi Harris , Global Vice President, Marketing Culture and Capabilities, Ab-InBev/Anheuser-Busch

, Global Vice President, Marketing Culture and Capabilities, Ab-InBev/Anheuser-Busch Benjamin Jankowski , Group Head of Global Media, Mastercard**

, Group Head of Global Media, Mastercard** Valerie Light , Formerly Manager, Broadcast Production, Verizon Communications**

, Formerly Manager, Broadcast Production, Verizon Communications** Jim Low , President, Rip Van**

, President, Rip Van** Ian McDonald , Global Category Manager, Marketing Procurement, Edgewell Personal Care Brands*

, Global Category Manager, Marketing Procurement, Edgewell Personal Care Brands* Renee Milliaressis, Chief Media Officer, Colgate-Palmolive

Jason Morros, Vice President, Head of Integrated Marketing, Edison Properties **

** Justin Parnell , Senior Director, OREO, Mondelez International, Inc.

, Senior Director, OREO, Mondelez International, Inc. Lauren Radcliffe , Vice President of Marketing, Head of Customer Strategy and Brand Communications, A Place for Mom

, Vice President of Marketing, Head of Customer Strategy and Brand Communications, A Place for Mom Glenn Roginski , Director, Media Lab, Pfizer**

, Director, Media Lab, Pfizer** David Ronk , Executive Director of Media & Channel Strategy, JPMorgan Chase & Co.**

, Executive Director of Media & Channel Strategy, JPMorgan Chase & Co.** Cassidy Sehgal , Data Protection Officer, Associate General Counsel, L'Oréal USA **

, Data Protection Officer, Associate General Counsel, L'Oréal ** Erin Silver , CEO, Silver Lining Projects LLC*

, CEO, Silver Lining Projects LLC* Manos Spanos, SVP/CMP Brand Marketing, Yogurt BU- USA , Danone North America**

, Danone North America** David Strome , Client Development Director, US, MediaSense**

, Client Development Director, US, MediaSense** Kwan Yim , Director, Head of Global Agency Management, Citi*

, Director, Head of Global Agency Management, Citi* Amanda Zaky , Senior Manager, Media, Mars Wrigley

, Senior Manager, Media, Doug Zarkin , Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Pearle Vision

Learn more about the National Advertising Review Board here.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. The non-profit organization creates a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers through the development and delivery of effective third-party accountability and dispute resolution programs. Embracing its role as an independent organization since the restructuring of the Council of Better Business Bureaus in June 2019, BBB National Programs today oversees more than a dozen leading national industry self-regulation programs and continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-directed marketing, and privacy. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Review Board (NARB): The National Advertising Review Board (NARB) is the appellate body for BBB National Programs' advertising self-regulatory programs. NARB's panel members include 87 distinguished volunteer professionals from the national advertising industry, agencies, and public members, such as academics and former members of the public sector. NARB serves as a layer of independent industry peer review that helps engender trust and compliance in NAD, CARU, and DSSRC matters.

SOURCE BBB National Programs

Related Links

www.bbb.org

