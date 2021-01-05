BBB National Programs Announces 85 Distinguished Members of 2021 National Advertising Review Board Panel
MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB National Programs today announced the 2021 Panel Pool Members for its National Advertising Review Board, the appellate body for the U.S. advertising industry's system of self-regulation. The National Advertising Review Board panel pool members, selected for their stature and experience in their fields, provide independent peer review to ensure truthfulness and accuracy in national advertising and help promote voluntary compliance of its decisions.
Founded in 1971, the National Advertising Review Board operates in its appellate capacity for BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division and Children's Advertising Review Unit. These programs are three of more than a dozen self-regulatory and dispute regulation programs of the independent non-profit organization, BBB National Programs.
For 2021, the National Advertising Review Board's 50th anniversary year, panel pool members include 85 distinguished leaders from three different categories:
- National Advertisers
- Advertising Agencies
- Public Members (academics and other members of the public sector)
Each National Advertising Review Board appellate panel consists of five members from the pool, with three national advertising representatives, one agency representative, and one public sector representative on each panel.
Nominations for National Advertising Review Board panel pool members are primarily made by the Association of National Advertisers, American Association of Advertising Agencies, American Advertising Federation, and BBB National Programs. The initial term is two years, and each member is eligible to be re-appointed for two additional two-year terms. This year 12 new members join 73 individuals returning to their distinguished roles.
The National Advertising Review Board's peer review process of case decisions helps to promote the voluntary compliance that is a pillar of industry self-regulation. This fair and impartial appellate body examines the record of appealed proceedings and makes determinations as to the truth and accuracy of the advertising claims at issue.
In more than 90% of case decisions, companies voluntarily comply with the recommendations made by the National Advertising Division, Children's Advertising Review Unit, and the National Advertising Review Board. In cases of lack of good-faith efforts to modify or discontinue advertising as a result of a decision, cases are referred to the appropriate regulatory agency.
"The National Advertising Review Board's reputation for supporting fair competition is well-known in the advertising industry," said Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs. "Our 2021 panel pool members, notably selected to serve during BBB National Programs' National Advertising Review Board's historic 50th year, bring incredible diversity and depth of experience to their role of helping to resolve disputes and enhance consumer trust."
"I am honored to welcome these distinguished professionals to the highly respected National Advertising Review Board," said Kenneth A. Plevan, NARB Chair. "I am proud of the work this group accomplishes to ensure the success of advertising industry self-regulation and to help promote an advertising environment where trust exists between businesses and consumers."
Following is the list of BBB National Programs' National Advertising Review Board panel pool members for 2021. Of these 85, 12 are new and 32 have been re-appointed for an additional term of service.
* indicates a new member
** indicates a re-appointed member
Public Members
- Jenny Buschhorn, Assistant Professor of Practice, Advertising Program Head, Texas State University
- Margaret (Meg) C. Campbell, Provost Professor of Marketing at the Leeds School of Business, University of Colorado Boulder*
- Oscar Chilabato, Associate Professor, Advertising & Marketing Communications, Johnson & Wales University
- Debra (Debbie) M. Desrochers, B.S., M.B.A., Ph.D., Director of Studies MRes in Management, Marketing, Business & Society, Centre for Business, Organisations and Society (CBOS), University of Bath*
- Allen Garcie, Associate Professor of Digital Arts; Director, LaPIXEL Digital Arts & Media Academy, Louisiana State University Shreveport
- Steven Hall, Senior Lecturer, University of Illinois**
- Scott Hamula, Associate Professor, Department Chair, Roy H. Park School of Communications, Ithaca College
- Timothy Hendrick, Associate Professor, Advertising, San Jose State University
- Alice Kendrick, Professor of Advertising, Southern Methodist University**
- David Koranda, Professor of Practice, School of Journalism and Communication, University of Oregon
- Peg Murphy, Associate Professor, Communication Dept. & AAF AdClub Advisor, Columbia College Chicago
- Joel M. Nichols, M.B.A., Assistant Professor, Department of Journalism and Strategic Media, The University of Memphis*
- Larry Powell, Professor, Advisor for Lindsey + Asp, Gaylord College, University of Oklahoma*
- Jan LeBlanc Wicks, Professor & Vice Chair, School of Journalism and Strategic Media, University of Arkansas**
Agency Members
- Wendy Aldrich, EVP, Managing Partner, Universal McCann
- Holly Aguirre, Former General Manager, Cambridge Innovation Center**
- Michael Bassik, Founder & CEO, Axel Solutions, LLC
- Scott Bishoff, SVP Media, Digitas*
- Michael Bollinger, President, Smith Brothers Agency, LP
- Laura Jean Bracken, President/COO, Palisades
- Dean Broadhead, CEO, broadhead.
- Tracy Broderick, President, Karsh Hagan**
- Michael Brunner, Chief Executive Officer, M.J. Brunner, Inc.
- Jeffrey Buntin, Jr. President & CEO, The Buntin Group**
- Amy Bytell, Media Director, Mediassociates
- Faruk Capan, CEO, Intouch Solutions, Inc.**
- Brad Casper, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Heart and Soul Marketing
- Steve Erich, Co-Founder, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Erich & Kallman*
- Marina Filippelli, CEO, ORCI*
- Dan Fromm, President/COO, Barkley US**
- Cary Hatch, CEO & Brand Advocate, MDB Communications**
- Lee Hsieh, Sr. Partner, Director of Marketing and Customer Experience, WPP/Midas Exchange
- Pete Imwalle, EVP, Chief Operating Officer, RPA Advertising
- Patrick Kiss, President, BSSP**
- John McCafferty, President/Creative Director, McCafferty Advertising
- Michael McCartney, Founder, Silver Age, LLC**
- Luis Miguel Messianu, Founder, Creative Chairman-CEO, Alma*
- Krista Nicholson, President, Motive
- Tom Stein, Chairman and Chief Client Officer, Stein IAS
- James Tenny, Founder & CEO, Blackbird Communications Group, LLC
- Meredith Vaughan, CEO, Vladimir Jones**
- Richard Ward, President & CEO, 22squared
Advertising Members
- Tim Alessi, Director – New Product Development, LG Electronics
- Ron Amram, Senior Director, Global Media, Mars, Inc.**
- Homi Battiwalla, Senior Marketing Director – Global Marketing Excellence, PepsiCo Global
- Maya Battle, Assistant Director, RHPG Digital Campaigns and Media Planning, Penguin Random House**
- John H. Bell, President and Chief Strategist, NextNow Digital**
- Adam Benaroya, Head of Global Media and Performance Marketing, Hewlett Packard Enterprise**
- Dave Berlin, Former Director, Digital Business Development, BP/Castrol**
- Katrina Bott, Senior Director, Global Strategic Sourcing, Capri Holdings Limited**
- Ivy Brown, SVP, Head of Brand and Community Marketing, TD Bank**
- Stuart Burkhoff, Senior Director, Media Strategy and Planning, Altice USA
- Charles Chappell, Head of Global Media and Agency Excellence, The Hershey Company**
- Jason Chebib, Vice President, Consumer Planning, Diageo
- Abby Cohn, Vice President, Brand & Communications, SK Group
- Michael Cruz, VP, Marketing, BrewStubs, Inc.**
- Ryan Dillon-Curran, Senior Director, Global Brand Marketing, Peloton
- David Dobbins, Former Media and Print Services Director, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.**
- Russ Findlay, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Hiscox USA
- Matt Fitzpatrick, Vice President & Associate General Counsel, The Procter & Gamble Company
- Olivier Fleurot, Ph.D., Global Vice-President, Research, Development & Innovation, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.
- John Fredette, Head of Brand and Marketing, Corporate Affairs, Con Edison**
- Katherine Freeley, Associate Director, Global IMC and Operations, Novartis*
- Jennifer Gardner, Senior Director of Media, North America, Unilever**
- Linda Gharib, Director, Marketing Communications & Media - Legal & Regulatory U.S., Wolters Kluwer
- Daniel Glantz, Global Head of Sponsorship and Strategic Partnerships, AIG
- Scott Grenz, VP, Global Head of Media, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare
- Jodi Harris, Global Vice President, Marketing Culture and Capabilities, Ab-InBev/Anheuser-Busch
- Benjamin Jankowski, Group Head of Global Media, Mastercard**
- Valerie Light, Formerly Manager, Broadcast Production, Verizon Communications**
- Jim Low, President, Rip Van**
- Ian McDonald, Global Category Manager, Marketing Procurement, Edgewell Personal Care Brands*
- Renee Milliaressis, Chief Media Officer, Colgate-Palmolive
- Jason Morros, Vice President, Head of Integrated Marketing, Edison Properties**
- Justin Parnell, Senior Director, OREO, Mondelez International, Inc.
- Lauren Radcliffe, Vice President of Marketing, Head of Customer Strategy and Brand Communications, A Place for Mom
- Glenn Roginski, Director, Media Lab, Pfizer**
- David Ronk, Executive Director of Media & Channel Strategy, JPMorgan Chase & Co.**
- Cassidy Sehgal, Data Protection Officer, Associate General Counsel, L'Oréal USA**
- Erin Silver, CEO, Silver Lining Projects LLC*
- Manos Spanos, SVP/CMP Brand Marketing, Yogurt BU-USA, Danone North America**
- David Strome, Client Development Director, US, MediaSense**
- Kwan Yim, Director, Head of Global Agency Management, Citi*
- Amanda Zaky, Senior Manager, Media, Mars Wrigley
- Doug Zarkin, Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Pearle Vision
Learn more about the National Advertising Review Board here.
About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. The non-profit organization creates a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers through the development and delivery of effective third-party accountability and dispute resolution programs. Embracing its role as an independent organization since the restructuring of the Council of Better Business Bureaus in June 2019, BBB National Programs today oversees more than a dozen leading national industry self-regulation programs and continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-directed marketing, and privacy. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.
About the National Advertising Review Board (NARB): The National Advertising Review Board (NARB) is the appellate body for BBB National Programs' advertising self-regulatory programs. NARB's panel members include 87 distinguished volunteer professionals from the national advertising industry, agencies, and public members, such as academics and former members of the public sector. NARB serves as a layer of independent industry peer review that helps engender trust and compliance in NAD, CARU, and DSSRC matters.
