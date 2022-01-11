BBB National Programs Announces 85 Distinguished Panel Pool Members for National Advertising Review Board and New Vice Chair

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB National Programs today announced the 85 panel pool members of the 2022 National Advertising Review Board. The appellate body for the U.S. advertising industry's system of self-regulation also announced its 2022 vice chair, Heather Hippsley, who retired in 2020 as Deputy General Counsel of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) where, among many senior roles over 35 years, she served as Assistant Director of the Division of Advertising Practices.

The National Advertising Review Board panel pool members, selected for their stature and experience in their fields, provide independent peer review to ensure truthfulness and accuracy in national advertising and help promote voluntary compliance with its decisions. The role of the vice chair is to support the National Advertising Review Board chair, legal advisor to appeals panels, and in the event of the chair's absence, execute that advisory responsibility on the chair's behalf.

Ken Plevan, who returns for his fourth year as chair of the National Advertising Review Board, said: "As NARB begins its sixth decade, the work that we do to promote and maintain truth-in-advertising is more important than ever. I look forward to serving once again with our talented panel pool members, and to welcoming Heather Hippsley as our vice chair."

Founded in 1971, the National Advertising Review Board provides appellate review of decisions of BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division and Children's Advertising Review Unit. These programs are three of more than a dozen self-regulatory, accountability, and dispute regulation programs of the independent non-profit organization, BBB National Programs. In more than 90% of case decisions, companies voluntarily comply with the case recommendations. In cases of lack of good-faith efforts to modify or discontinue advertising as a result of a decision, cases are referred to the appropriate regulatory agency.

For 2022, panel pool members include 85 distinguished leaders from three different categories:

National Advertisers

Advertising Agencies

Public Members (academics and other members of the public sector)

A National Advertising Review Board appellate panel generally consists of five members from the pool, with three national advertising representatives, one agency representative, and one public sector representative on each panel.

Nominations for National Advertising Review Board panel pool members are made by the Association of National Advertisers, American Association of Advertising Agencies, American Advertising Federation, and BBB National Programs. The initial term is two years, and each member is eligible to be re-appointed for two additional two-year terms. This year 20 new members join 65 individuals returning to their distinguished roles.

"Our 2022 National Advertising Review Board panel pool members bring incredible diversity and depth of experience to their role of helping to resolve truth-in-advertising disputes and enhance consumer trust," said Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs. "I am honored to welcome our new panel pool members and thank them for the work they will do this year to ensure the success of independent advertising industry self-regulation."

Following is the list of BBB National Programs' National Advertising Review Board panel pool members for 2022.

New Panel Pool Members

Public Members

Nancy J. Gray , Clinical Assistant Professor, W. P. Carey School of Business, Arizona State University

, Clinical Assistant Professor, of Business, Dr. Glynnis M. Johnson , Assistant Professor-Marketing, Morehouse College

, Assistant Professor-Marketing, Daniel John Petek , Education Board of Directors, AAF, Advertising Instructor, Washington State University

Agency Members

Brad Bennett , Chief Firestarter, Wildfire

, Chief Firestarter, Wildfire Allen Bosworth , President, EP+Co

, President, EP+Co Brandon Cooke , Global Partner, Global Chief Marketing & Reputation Officer, FCB

, Global Partner, Global Chief Marketing & Reputation Officer, FCB Stephanie Crockett , President & COO, Mower

, President & COO, Mower Fay Ferguson , Co-Owner & Co-CEO, Burrell Communications

, Co-Owner & Co-CEO, Jeff Larson , President/COO, Mediassociates

, President/COO, Mediassociates Victor Lee , President, Advantage Unified Commerce, Advantage Solutions

, President, Advantage Unified Commerce, Advantage Solutions Bob Morrison , CEO, Morrison Agency

, CEO, Morrison Agency Ingrid Otero-Smart , President, Casanova

, President, Duff Stewart , CEO, GSD&M

, CEO, GSD&M Aaron Walton , CEO, Walton Isaacson

Advertising Members

Nicole Apple , Director of Global Agency Management + Operations, Kimberly-Clark Corporation

, Director of Global Agency Management + Operations, Kimberly-Clark Corporation Denis Budniewski , Director, Agency Strategy and Partner Relations, Verizon

, Director, Agency Strategy and Partner Relations, Verizon Alia Kemet, Vice President, Creative & Digital, McCormick & Company, Inc.

Gary P. Osifchin , CMO and GM, U.S. Hygiene, Reckitt Benckiser

, CMO and GM, U.S. Hygiene, Reckitt Benckiser Simona Rabsatt Butler , Sr. Director Global Strategic Sourcing, Marketing, Visa

, Sr. Director Global Strategic Sourcing, Marketing, Visa Amy Spiridakis , Vice President, Marketing, Target Corporation

Returning Public Members

Jenny Buschhorn

Assistant Professor of Practice, Advertising Program Head, Texas State University

Assistant Professor of Practice, Advertising Program Head, Margaret (Meg) C. Campbell

Professor of Marketing, Anderson Presidential Chair in Business Administration, School of Business, University of California, Riverside

Professor of Marketing, Anderson Presidential Chair in Business Administration, School of Business, Debra (Debbie) M. Desrochers , B.S., M.B.A., Ph.D.

Senior Lecturer, Management, Director of Studies MRes in Management, Marketing, Business & Society, Centre for Business, Organisations and Society (CBOS), University of Bath

, B.S., M.B.A., Ph.D. Senior Lecturer, Management, Director of Studies MRes in Management, Marketing, Business & Society, Centre for Business, Organisations and Society (CBOS), University of Bath Allen Garcie

Associate Professor of Digital Arts, Sybil T. & J. Frederick Patten , Endowed Professor, Director, LaPIXEL Digital Arts & Media Academy, Designer/Facilitator, IdeaSpace, Louisiana State University Shreveport

Associate Professor of Digital Arts, Sybil T. & J. , Endowed Professor, Director, LaPIXEL Digital Arts & Media Academy, Designer/Facilitator, IdeaSpace, Steven Hall

Senior Lecturer, Charles H. Sandage Department of Advertising, College of Media, University of Illinois

Senior Lecturer, Charles H. Sandage Department of Advertising, College of Media, Timothy Hendrick

Associate Professor, Advertising, School of Journalism & Mass Communication, San Jose State University

Associate Professor, Advertising, School of Journalism & Mass Communication, Alice Kendrick

Professor of Advertising, Southern Methodist University

Professor of Advertising, Peg Murphy

Associate Professor, Communication Dept., AAF AdClub Advisor, Columbia College Chicago

Associate Professor, Communication Dept., AAF AdClub Advisor, Joel M. Nichols , M.B.A.

Assistant Professor, Department of Journalism and Strategic Media, The University of Memphis

, M.B.A. Assistant Professor, Department of Journalism and Strategic Media, The Larry Powell

Professor, Advisor for Lindsey + Asp, Advertising & Public Relations, Gaylord College , University of Oklahoma

Professor, Advisor for Lindsey + Asp, Advertising & Public Relations, , Jan LeBlanc Wicks

Professor & Vice Chair, School of Journalism and Strategic Media, University of Arkansas

Returning Agency Members

Wendy Aldrich

EVP, Managing Partner

Universal McCann

EVP, Managing Partner Universal McCann Michael Bassik

Founder & CEO, Axel Solutions , LLC

Founder & CEO, , LLC Laura Jean Bracken

President/COO, Palisades

President/COO, Palisades Dean Broadhead

CEO, broadhead.

CEO, broadhead. Tracy Broderick

President, Karsh Hagan

President, Jeffrey Buntin, Jr.

President & CEO, The Buntin Group

President & CEO, The Buntin Group Faruk Capan

CEO, Intouch Group

CEO, Intouch Group Brad Casper

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Heart and Soul Marketing

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Heart and Soul Marketing Jason Chebib

Head of Strategy, 180NY

Head of Strategy, 180NY Steve Erich

Co-Founder, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Erich & Kallman

Co-Founder, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Erich & Kallman Marina Filippelli

CEO, Orci

CEO, Orci Dan Fromm

President/COO, Barkley US

President/COO, Barkley US Cary Hatch

CEO & Brand Advocate, MDB Communications

CEO & Brand Advocate, MDB Communications Benjamin Jankowski

Founder/CEO, Modern Media Solutions

Founder/CEO, Modern Media Solutions Patrick Kiss

President, BSSP

President, BSSP Luis Miguel Messianu

Founder, Creative Chairman & CEO, Alma

Founder, Creative Chairman & CEO, Krista Nicholson

President, Motive

President, Motive Tom Stein

Chairman and Chief Client Officer, Stein IAS

Chairman and Chief Client Officer, Meredith Vaughan

CEO, Vladimir Jones

Returning Advertising Members

Ron Amram

Senior Director, Global Media, Mars, Inc.

Senior Director, Global Media, Mars, Inc. Homi Battiwalla

Senior Marketing Director – Global Marketing Excellence, PepsiCo Global

Senior Marketing Director – Global Marketing Excellence, PepsiCo Global Maya Battle

Associate Director, Audience Development & Category Specialist, Random House Group, Penguin Random House

Associate Director, Audience Development & Category Specialist, Random House Group, Penguin Random House Adam Benaroya

Director, Global Media Capabilities & Operations, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health

Director, Global Media Capabilities & Operations, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health Dave Berlin

President, Marketing Links, LLC

President, Marketing Links, LLC Scott Bishoff

Head of Brand and Reputation Media, YouTube

Head of Brand and Reputation Media, YouTube Katrina Bott

Senior Director, Global Strategic Sourcing, Capri Holdings Limited

Senior Director, Global Strategic Sourcing, Capri Holdings Limited Ivy Brown

VP, Head of Global Brand Marketing, DXC Technology

VP, Head of Global Brand Marketing, DXC Technology Stuart Burkhoff

Senior Director, Media Strategy and Planning, Altice USA

Senior Director, Media Strategy and Planning, Altice Amy Bytell

Senior Marketing Manager, Performance Media, Cox Automotive

Senior Marketing Manager, Performance Media, Cox Automotive Charles Chappell

Head of Global Media and Agency Excellence, The Hershey Company

Head of Global Media and Agency Excellence, The Hershey Company Michael Cruz

Director/Head of Marketing, Tin Building, Creative Culinary Management Company

Director/Head of Marketing, Tin Building, Creative Culinary Management Company Ryan Dillon-Curran

Senior Director, Global Brand Marketing, Peloton

Senior Director, Global Brand Marketing, Peloton David Dobbins

Media Consultant, Pro Unlimited, Inc.

Media Consultant, Pro Unlimited, Inc. Olivier Fleurot, Ph.D.

Global Vice-President, Research, Development & Innovation, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Global Vice-President, Research, Development & Innovation, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. John Fredette

Head of Brand and Marketing, Corporate Affairs, Con Edison

Head of Brand and Marketing, Corporate Affairs, Con Edison Katherine Freeley

Global Media Head, Procurement, Novartis

Global Media Head, Procurement, Novartis Jennifer Gardner

Vice President – Media Platforms, Verizon

Vice President – Media Platforms, Verizon Linda Gharib

Director, Marketing Communications & Media - Legal & Regulatory U.S., Wolters Kluwer

Director, Marketing Communications & Media - Legal & Regulatory U.S., Daniel Glantz

Former Global Head of Sponsorship and Strategic Partnerships, AIG

Former Global Head of Sponsorship and Strategic Partnerships, AIG Jodi Harris

Global Vice President, Marketing Culture and Capabilities, Ab-InBev/Anheuser-Busch

Global Vice President, Marketing Culture and Capabilities, Ab-InBev/Anheuser-Busch Lee Hsieh

Senior Manager, CRM & Digital Experience, Johnson & Johnson

Senior Manager, CRM & Digital Experience, Johnson & Johnson Valerie Light

Former Manager, Broadcast Production, Verizon Communications

Former Manager, Broadcast Production, Verizon Communications Jim Low

President, Rip Van

President, Rip Van Ian McDonald

Global Category Manager, Marketing Procurement, Edgewell Personal Care Brands

Global Category Manager, Marketing Procurement, Edgewell Personal Care Brands Renee Milliaressis

Chief Media Officer, Colgate-Palmolive

Chief Media Officer, Colgate-Palmolive Jason Morros

Vice President, Head of Integrated Marketing, Edison Properties

Vice President, Head of Integrated Marketing, Justin Parnell

Senior Director, OREO, Mondelez International, Inc.

Senior Director, OREO, Mondelez International, Inc. Glenn Roginski

Director, Media Lab, Pfizer

Director, Media Lab, Pfizer David Ronk

Executive Director of Media & Channel Strategy, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Executive Director of Media & Channel Strategy, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cassidy Sehgal

Data Protection Officer, Vice President and Associate General Counsel, L'Oréal USA

Data Protection Officer, Vice President and Associate General Counsel, L'Oréal Erin Silver

Director, Social Media and Growth Marketing, Exclusive Resorts

Director, Social Media and Growth Marketing, Exclusive Resorts Manos Spanos

President | Consumer Division, L-Nutra Inc.

President | Consumer Division, L-Nutra Inc. Kwan Yim

Director, Head of Global Agency Management, Citi

Director, Head of Global Agency Management, Citi Doug Zarkin

Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Pearle Vision

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. The non-profit organization creates a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers through the development and delivery of effective third-party accountability and dispute resolution programs. Embracing its role as an independent organization since the restructuring of the Council of Better Business Bureaus in June 2019, BBB National Programs today oversees more than a dozen leading national industry self-regulation programs and continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-directed marketing, and privacy. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

