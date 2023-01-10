BBB National Programs Announces 91 Distinguished Panel Pool Members for 2023 National Advertising Review Board

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB National Programs today announced the 91 panel pool members of the 2023 National Advertising Review Board, the appellate body for the U.S. advertising industry's system of self-regulation.

The National Advertising Review Board panel pool members, selected for their stature and experience in their fields, provide independent peer review to ensure truthfulness and accuracy in national advertising and help promote voluntary compliance with self-regulatory decisions.

Founded in 1971, the National Advertising Review Board provides appellate review of BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division and Children's Advertising Review Unit decisions. In more than 90% of case decisions, companies voluntarily comply with any advertising recommendations made. In situations where an advertiser fails to make good-faith efforts to modify or discontinue advertising as recommended, cases are referred to the appropriate regulatory agency. These advertising programs are three of more than a dozen self-regulatory, accountability, and dispute resolution programs of the independent non-profit organization, BBB National Programs.

For 2023, panel pool members include 91 distinguished leaders from three different categories:

National Advertisers

Advertising Agencies

Public Members (academics and other members of the public sector)

A National Advertising Review Board appellate panel generally consists of five members from the pool, with three national advertising representatives, one agency representative, and one public sector representative on each panel.

Nominations for National Advertising Review Board panel pool members are made by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's), American Advertising Federation (AAF), Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), and BBB National Programs. The initial term is two years, and each member is eligible to be re-appointed for two additional two-year terms. This year 22 new members join 69 individuals returning to their distinguished roles.

"I am thankful to our industry association partners, which this year include the Interactive Advertising Bureau, for nominating our diverse and highly talented 2023 National Advertising Review Board panel pool members," said Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs. "I am honored to welcome our new and returning distinguished panel pool members to their 2023 role of helping resolve truth-in-advertising disputes and enhance consumer trust."

Following is the list of BBB National Programs' National Advertising Review Board panel pool members for 2023.

New Panel Pool Members

New Public Members

Jeffrey J. Maciejewski , PhD, Professor, Department of Computer Science, Design and Journalism, Creighton University

New Agency Members

Celeste Castle , EVP, Head of Research and Measurement, Amplifi USA

, EVP, Head of Research and Measurement, Amplifi David Lane , Co-Founder, Partner, LevLane

, Co-Founder, Partner, LevLane Peggy Nordeen , CEO, Starmark

, CEO, Starmark Andy Pray , Founder & CEO, Praytell

, Founder & CEO, Praytell Sharon Tallach Vogelpohl , President & Chief Executive Officer, MHP/Team SI

New Advertising Members

Lynne Bartron , Vice President, Global Consumer Marketing, Gen Digital Inc.

, Vice President, Global Consumer Marketing, Gen Digital Inc. Laura Brewick , SVP, Marketing, Serta Simmons Bedding

, SVP, Marketing, Stephen Cassell , Chief Marketing & Brand Officer , Point32Health

, Chief Marketing & , Point32Health Matt Casselton , VP, Marketing and Consumer Engagement, Trinity Health

, VP, Marketing and Consumer Engagement, Trinity Health Jill Cress , Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, H&R Block

, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, H&R Block Nicolle DuBose , Vice President and Head of Marketing for Schlotzsky's, Focus Brands

, Vice President and Head of Marketing for Schlotzsky's, Focus Brands Rebecca Duke , Head of Portfolio Marketing, Platforms and Partnerships, Mondelez International

, Head of Portfolio Marketing, Platforms and Partnerships, Mondelez International Fernando Herrera , Vice President of Imaginarium & Marketing, Sun-Maid Growers of California

, Vice President of Imaginarium & Marketing, Sun-Maid Growers of Ivonne Kinser , Vice President of Marketing and Innovation, Avocados from Mexico

, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation, Avocados from David Lee , Global Senior Director of Licensing and Cultural Marketing, Kellogg

, Global Senior Director of Licensing and Cultural Marketing, Kellogg Linda Lee , Chief Marketing Officer, Meals & Beverages, Campbell Soup Company

, Chief Marketing Officer, Meals & Beverages, Campbell Soup Company Phil McWaters , Senior Vice President, Global Personal Health Care, Procter & Gamble

, Senior Vice President, Global Personal Health Care, Procter & Gamble Kevin L. Miller , Chief Marketing Officer, The Fresh Market

, Chief Marketing Officer, The Fresh Market Brad Moranchek , Head of Global Integrated Media, Kimberly-Clark Corp.

, Head of Global Integrated Media, Kimberly-Clark Corp. Dana Paris , Chief Marketing Officer, Canidae Pet Food

, Chief Marketing Officer, Canidae Pet Food Chris Phillips , VP, Branded Content Sales & Strategy, Realtor.com

Returning Public Members

Jenny Buschhorn , Assistant Professor of Practice, Advertising Program Head, Texas State University

, Assistant Professor of Practice, Advertising Program Head, Margaret (Meg) C. Campbell , Professor of Marketing, Anderson Presidential Chair in Business Administration, School of Business, University of California, Riverside

, Professor of Marketing, Anderson Presidential Chair in Business Administration, School of Business, Debra (Debbie) M. Desrochers , B.S., M.B.A., Ph.D., Senior Lecturer, Management, Director of Studies MRes in Management, Marketing, Business & Society, Centre for Business, Organisations and Society (CBOS), University of Bath

, B.S., M.B.A., Ph.D., Senior Lecturer, Management, Director of Studies MRes in Management, Marketing, Business & Society, Centre for Business, Organisations and Society (CBOS), University of Bath Allen Garcie , Associate Professor of Digital Arts, Sybil T. & J. Frederick Patten Endowed Professor, Director, LaPIXEL Digital Arts & Media Academy, Designer/Facilitator, IdeaSpace, Department of Arts and Media - Digital Arts Program, Louisiana State University Shreveport

, Associate Professor of Digital Arts, Sybil T. & J. Frederick Patten Endowed Professor, Director, LaPIXEL Digital Arts & Media Academy, Designer/Facilitator, IdeaSpace, Department of Arts and Media - Digital Arts Program, Nancy J. Gray , Clinical Assistant Professor, W. P. Carey School of Business, Arizona State University

, Clinical Assistant Professor, of Business, Timothy Hendrick , Associate Professor, Advertising, School of Journalism & Mass Communication, San Jose State University

, Associate Professor, Advertising, School of Journalism & Mass Communication, Dr. Glynnis M. Johnson , Assistant Professor-Marketing, Morehouse College

, Assistant Professor-Marketing, Alice Kendrick , Professor of Advertising, Southern Methodist University

, Professor of Advertising, Peg Murphy , Associate Professor, Communication Dept., AAF AdClub Advisor, Columbia College Chicago

, Associate Professor, Communication Dept., AAF AdClub Advisor, Joel M. Nichols , M.B.A., Assistant Professor, Department of Journalism and Strategic Media, The University of Memphis

, M.B.A., Assistant Professor, Department of Journalism and Strategic Media, The Daniel John Petek , Education Board of Directors, AAF, Advertising Instructor, Washington State University

, Education Board of Directors, AAF, Advertising Instructor, Larry Powell , Professor, Advisor for Lindsey + Asp, Advertising & Public Relations, Gaylord College , University of Oklahoma

, Professor, Advisor for Lindsey + Asp, Advertising & Public Relations, , Jan LeBlanc Wicks , Professor & Vice Chair, School of Journalism and Strategic Media, University of Arkansas

Returning Agency Members

Wendy Aldrich , EVP, Managing Partner, Universal McCann

, EVP, Managing Partner, Universal McCann Michael Bassik , Founder & CEO, Axel Solutions , LLC

, Founder & CEO, , LLC Brad Bennett , Chief Firestarter, Wildfire

, Chief Firestarter, Wildfire Scott Bishoff , SVP Client Director, Canvas World Wide

, SVP Client Director, Canvas World Wide Allen Bosworth , President, EP+Co

, President, EP+Co Laura Jean Bracken , President/COO, Palisades

, President/COO, Palisades Dean Broadhead , CEO, broadhead.

, CEO, broadhead. Jeffrey Buntin, Jr. , President & CEO, The Buntin Group

, President & CEO, The Buntin Group Brad Casper , Chief Executive Officer, Heart and Soul Marketing

, Chief Executive Officer, Heart and Soul Marketing Jason Chebib , GM, The Americas, System1

, GM, The Americas, System1 Brandon Cooke , Global Partner, Global Chief Marketing & Reputation Officer, FCB

, Global Partner, Global Chief Marketing & Reputation Officer, FCB Stephanie Crockett , President & COO, Mower

, President & COO, Mower Steve Erich , Founder & President, Erich & Kallman

, Founder & President, Erich & Kallman Fay Ferguson , Co-Owner & Co-CEO, Burrell Communications

, Co-Owner & Co-CEO, Marina Filippelli , CEO, Orci

, CEO, Orci Cary Hatch , Managing Director, Hart MDB+

, Managing Director, Hart MDB+ Patrick Kiss , President, BSSP

, President, BSSP Jeff Larson , President/COO, Mediassociates

, President/COO, Mediassociates Victor Lee , President, Advantage Unified Commerce, Advantage Solutions

, President, Advantage Unified Commerce, Advantage Solutions Luis Miguel Messianu , Founder, Creative Chairman & CEO, Alma

, Founder, Creative Chairman & CEO, Bob Morrison , CEO, Morrison Agency

, CEO, Morrison Agency Krista Nicholson , President, Motive

, President, Motive Ingrid Otero-Smart , President/CEO, Casanova //McCann

, President/CEO, //McCann Dave Ronk , Marketing Engineer, The Shipyard

, Marketing Engineer, The Shipyard Tom Stein, Chairman and Chief Client Officer, Stein IAS

Duff Stewart , CEO, GSD&M

, CEO, GSD&M Meredith Vaughan , CEO, Vladimir Jones

, CEO, Aaron Walton , CEO, Walton Isaacson

Returning Advertising Members

Nicole Apple , ANA Agency Relations Committee Co-Chair, Former Head of Global Strategic Agency Management, Kimberly-Clark Corporation

, ANA Agency Relations Committee Co-Chair, Former Head of Global Strategic Agency Management, Kimberly-Clark Corporation Homi Battiwalla , Senior Marketing Director – Global Marketing Excellence, PepsiCo Global

, Senior Marketing Director – Global Marketing Excellence, PepsiCo Global Maya Battle , Director, Marketing Intelligence, Macmillan Publishers

, Director, Marketing Intelligence, Macmillan Publishers Adam Benaroya , Director, Global Media Capabilities & Operations, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health

, Director, Global Media Capabilities & Operations, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health Katrina Bott , Senior Director, Global Strategic Sourcing, Capri Holdings Limited

, Senior Director, Global Strategic Sourcing, Capri Holdings Limited Denis Budniewski , Director, Marketing, Agency Strategy and Production Transformation, Verizon

, Director, Marketing, Agency Strategy and Production Transformation, Verizon Amy Bytell , Senior Marketing Manager, Performance Media, Cox Automotive

, Senior Marketing Manager, Performance Media, Cox Automotive Charles Chappell , Vice President, Innovation and R&D, The Hershey Company

, Vice President, Innovation and R&D, The Hershey Company Michael Cruz , VP of Marketing, National Cycling League

, VP of Marketing, National Cycling League Olivier Fleurot, Ph.D., Global Vice-President, Research, Development & Innovation, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

John Fredette , Head of Brand and Marketing, Corporate Affairs, Con Edison

, Head of Brand and Marketing, Corporate Affairs, Con Edison Katherine Freeley , Global Head of Media & Digital, Procurement, Novartis

, Global Head of Media & Digital, Procurement, Novartis Linda Gharib , Director, Brand and Corporate Communications, Wolters Kluwer

, Director, Brand and Corporate Communications, Daniel Glantz , Former Global Head of Sponsorship and Strategic Partnerships, AIG

, Former Global Head of Sponsorship and Strategic Partnerships, AIG Lee Hsieh , Global CRM & Digital Experience Acceleration Lead, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health

, Global CRM & Digital Experience Acceleration Lead, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health Alia Kemet, Senior Vice President, Global Creative & Digital Transformation, McCormick & Company, Inc.

Valerie Light , Former Manager, Broadcast Production, Verizon Communications

, Former Manager, Broadcast Production, Verizon Communications Jim Low , President, Rip Van

, President, Rip Van Ian McDonald , Global Category Manager, Marketing Procurement, Edgewell Personal Care Brands

, Global Category Manager, Marketing Procurement, Edgewell Personal Care Brands Renee Milliaressis, Chief Media Officer, Colgate-Palmolive

Jason Morros, Vice President, Head of Integrated Marketing, Edison Properties

Gary P. Osifchin , CMO and GM, U.S. Hygiene, Reckitt Benckiser

, CMO and GM, U.S. Hygiene, Reckitt Benckiser Justin Parnell , Vice President, Marketing, Strategy & ESG, Mondelez International, Inc.

, Vice President, Marketing, Strategy & ESG, Mondelez International, Inc. Simona Rabsatt Butler , Sr. Director, Global Sourcing - Media, Visa

, Sr. Director, Global Sourcing - Media, Visa Erin Silver , Director, Social Media and Growth Marketing, Exclusive Resorts

, Director, Social Media and Growth Marketing, Exclusive Resorts Amy Spiridakis , Vice President, Marketing, Target Corporation

, Vice President, Marketing, Target Corporation Kwan Yim , Director, Head of Global Agency Management, Citi

, Director, Head of Global Agency Management, Citi Doug Zarkin , Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Pearle Vision

Learn more about the National Advertising Review Board here.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. The non-profit organization creates a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers through the development and delivery of effective third-party accountability and dispute resolution programs. BBB National Programs oversees more than a dozen leading national industry self-regulation programs and continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-directed marketing, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, privacy, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

