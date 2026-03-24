BBB National Programs Applauds Global CBPR 2.0 Requirements, a Key Step Toward Strengthening International Data Privacy Standards

MCLEAN, Va., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB National Programs today applauded the work of the Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) Forum and participating governments in finalizing the Global CBPR 2.0 requirements, a significant modernization of the framework designed to strengthen consumer data protections and accountability in global cross-border data transfers.

Following a multi-year review, CBPR 2.0 introduces updates that align with the evolving global privacy landscape and raise the bar for organizational accountability. The revisions include enhanced protections for sensitive data, children's data, strengthened risk identification and mitigation procedures, breach notification readiness, expanded consumer choice mechanisms, and clearer governance expectations.

Dona Fraser, Senior Vice President, Privacy Initiatives, BBB National Programs, emphasized the importance of the update, stating, "Global data flows are accelerating, and privacy frameworks must evolve to keep pace. CBPR 2.0 represents a meaningful step forward — enhanced protection for sensitive and children's data, strengthened risk identification and mitigation procedures, breach notification readiness, expanded consumer choice mechanisms, and clearer governance expectations.

Its new principles reinforce that privacy compliance must be operational, not merely policy-based. As an Accountability Agent, we are committed to helping companies meet these strengthened requirements.

A notable core principle, Preventing Harm, requires the proactive assessment of potential misuse of personal information, assessment of the sensitivity of the personal information, and implementing safeguards proportionate to the likelihood and severity of harm.

These updates reflect broader global regulatory trends and greater alignment with the General Data Protection Regulation, COPPA, and interoperability with frameworks such as the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, bringing new harmony to a patchwork of privacy regulations and laws around the world."

Fraser further emphasized Global CBPR Certification as a "practical, interoperable tool that helps organizations navigate differing regulatory systems while staying aligned with evolving global privacy standards." She added, "For sectors spanning from AdTech and SaaS to AI and health tech, cross-border data mobility is a prerequisite for growth. When data flows are restricted, revenue potential is sidelined. Global CBPR 2.0 removes that critical barrier to entry."

While CBPR 2.0 enforcement may not begin immediately, organizations seeking Global CBPR certification will ultimately need to meet the updated standards. BBB National Programs will work one-on-one with participating businesses to support a smooth transition to the 2.0 framework.

Compliance Timeline

From April 1, 2027, companies certifying for the first time and those recertifying must certify to CBPR 2.0.

Companies currently certified have until April 1, 2027 to review their processes and align with CBPR 2.0 before seeking recertification.

Find more information about Global CBPR Certification.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

SOURCE BBB National Programs