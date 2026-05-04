Sandhya G. Davis Joins BBB National Programs as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Davis most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer for Booz Allen Hamilton

MCLEAN, Va., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhya G. Davis, a marketing and communications executive with more than 20 years of experience leading brand and reputation strategy across global organizations, has joined BBB National Programs as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs, made the announcement.

"I am thrilled to welcome Sandhya Davis to BBB National Programs to serve in this important executive role," said Reicin. "Sandhya brings a rare combination of strategic depth and executional excellence that will strengthen how we position the organization and connect our work to the full range of industries, stakeholders, and regulators we serve. Her experience building trust and driving growth in complex global environments makes her exceptionally well-suited to advance our mission."

As the U.S. home of independent industry self-regulation, BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, currently operates more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years.

In this executive role, Davis will lead the organization's marketing, communications, business development, and National Partners functions, driving growth and raising the visibility of BBB National Programs' mission to build trust and support fair competition in the marketplace through independent industry self-regulation.

Most recently, Davis served as Chief Marketing Officer at Booz Allen Hamilton, where she led the company's marketing strategy, reputation management, and strategic communications, significantly enhancing the firm's external reputation and brand positioning during a period of substantial growth.

Prior to Booz Allen, Davis spent 15 years at Deloitte, culminating in her role as Global Marketing and Communications Leader for Global Government and Public Services, where she was responsible for strengthening the brand through integrated marketing strategy and communications campaigns across more than 20 countries.

"Building on more than 50 years of impact, BBB National Programs is in a unique position to help industry and consumers navigate marketplace complexities," said Davis. "Now more than ever, creating shared standards to strengthen trust across industry leaders and government regulatory agencies is critical. I am excited to work alongside this talented team to build on the organization's strong reputation and drive meaningful impact."

Davis has served on numerous industry organizations, including the Association of National Advertisers CMO Growth Council, and the WashingtonExec CMO Council. She holds an M.P.H. in Epidemiology & Biostatistics from The George Washington University and a dual B.A. in Psychology and Sociology from the University of New Hampshire.

Learn more about BBB National Programs' leadership team here.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, promote fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

SOURCE BBB National Programs