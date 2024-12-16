BBB National Programs' Board of Directors Elects New Board Vice Chair and Re-Elects Five Board Members

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of BBB National Programs, an independent nonprofit organization overseeing more than a dozen industry self-regulation, accountability, and dispute resolution programs, today announced the election of a new Board Vice Chair and the reelection of five board members for the 2024–2027 term. BBB National Programs is the home of industry self-regulation in the U.S.

David Hubbard, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Verizon, will continue serving as Board Chair, while Jocelyn Hunter, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Home Depot, has been elected as the new Board Vice Chair.

"We are thrilled that Jocelyn Hunter will be assuming this new leadership role on BBB National Programs' Board of Directors," said Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO of BBB National Programs and a Board Member. "Jocelyn's expertise and insights will advance our mission to be the place where businesses go to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard, and she will continue to serve as a vital contributor to the growth and impact of independent industry self-regulation initiatives."

The five re-elected Board Members for the 2024-2027 term are:

David Hubbard – (Board Chair) Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Verizon

– (Board Chair) Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Verizon Mary Sophos – Former EVP for Policy & Strategic Planning, Grocery Manufacturers Association

– Former EVP for Policy & Strategic Planning, Grocery Manufacturers Association Joe Stegbauer – Senior Vice President & General Counsel - Corporate, Global Transactions, Grooming and Baby, Feminine and Family Care Sector Business Units, ESG, Procter & Gamble

– Senior Vice President & General Counsel - Corporate, Global Transactions, Grooming and Baby, Feminine and Family Care Sector Business Units, ESG, Procter & David Cohen – President and Chief Executive Officer, Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

– President and Chief Executive Officer, Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Carla Michelotti – Former EVP and Chief Legal, Government & Corporate Affairs Officer Leo Burnett Worldwide; President, Carla Michelotti LLC

"I am proud to join Mary Sophos, Joe Stegbauer, David Cohen, and Carla Michelotti in being re-elected to our Board," said Board Chair David Hubbard. "It is gratifying to be an ambassador for an organization that helps foster a marketplace where trust and confidence flourish for both businesses and consumers."

BBB National Programs Board Members support and inform the nonprofit's mission, and they are also instrumental in increasing awareness and expanding the reach of the organization's independent industry self-regulation programs.

Following is a full list of members of the BBB National Programs Board of Directors:

David Hubbard – (Board Chair) Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Verizon

– (Board Chair) Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Verizon Jocelyn Hunter – (Board Vice Chair) Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Home Depot

– (Board Vice Chair) Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Home Depot Elizabeth A. Allen - Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Secretary, NPR

- Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Secretary, NPR David Cohen – President and Chief Executive Officer, Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

– President and Chief Executive Officer, Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Luis-Xavier Hernandez – Group General Counsel, Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever

Jocelyn Hunter – Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Home Depot

– Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Home Depot Camille Johnston - Vice President for Communications, Johns Hopkins University

- Vice President for Communications, Johns Hopkins University Marla Kaplowitz – President and Chief Executive Officer, 4As

– President and Chief Executive Officer, 4As Joel Katz – Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer, EXL

– Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer, EXL Bob Liodice - Chief Executive Officer, Association of National Advertisers

- Chief Executive Officer, Association of National Advertisers Sandi L. Masino - Senior Audit, Control Operations, Financial Executive and CPA; former executive at Fannie Mae, Booz Allen and Sallie Mae

- Senior Audit, Control Operations, Financial Executive and CPA; former executive at Fannie Mae, and Sallie Mae Carla Michelotti – Former EVP and Chief Legal, Government & Corporate Affairs Officer Leo Burnett Worldwide; President, Carla Michelotti LLC

– Former EVP and Chief Legal, Government & Corporate Affairs Officer Leo Burnett Worldwide; President, Carla Michelotti LLC Maureen Ohlhausen – Partner, Wilson Sonsini ; Former Acting FTC Chair and FTC Commissioner

– Partner, ; Former Acting FTC Chair and FTC Commissioner Eric D. Reicin - President and Chief Executive Officer, BBB National Programs

- President and Chief Executive Officer, BBB National Programs Brent Sanders – Associate General Counsel, Microsoft

– Associate General Counsel, Microsoft Mary Sophos – Former EVP for Policy & Strategic Planning, Grocery Manufacturers Association

Joe Stegbauer – Senior Vice President & General Counsel - Corporate, Global Transactions, Grooming and Baby, Feminine and Family Care Sector Business Units, ESG, Procter & Gamble

Michele Totonis – Director, Legal Affairs, LEGO

For more information, visit our website.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

SOURCE BBB National Programs