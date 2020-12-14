BBB National Programs Board of Directors Elects Three New Members

BBB National Programs' Board of Directors has also re-elected Brent Sanders, Associate General Counsel, Microsoft, and Elaine Kolish, Principal, Elaine Kolish Consulting LLC, for the same three-year term. In addition, the organization announced that Ken Patel, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer and Chief Patent Counsel, The Procter & Gamble Company, and Mary Sophos, former EVP for Policy and Strategic Planning, Grocery Manufacturers Association, will continue in their roles of Board Chair and Board Vice Chair, respectively.

"We are pleased to welcome Jocelyn, Joel, and Barbara to the BBB National Programs Board of Directors at an exciting time, as next year we will celebrate 50 years of U.S. industry self-regulation," said ex-officio board member Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs. "Their collective knowledge and experience will help guide our work to foster a more accountable, trustworthy marketplace."

The BBB National Programs Board of Directors members support and inform the development of new systems of industry self-regulation, helping industries moderate conduct to improve marketplace behavior for the ultimate benefit of consumers.

Following is a full list of members of the BBB National Programs Board of Directors:

Ken Patel (Board Chair), Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer and Chief Patent Counsel, The Procter & Gamble Company

, Former Chief Legal Officer, Interim Chief Operating Officer and current Board Member, Gannett Co., Inc. Eric D. Reicin (ex officio), President and CEO, BBB National Programs

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. The non-profit organization creates a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers through the development and delivery of effective third-party accountability and dispute resolution programs. Embracing its role as an independent organization since the restructuring of the Council of Better Business Bureaus in June 2019, BBB National Programs today oversees more than a dozen leading national industry self-regulation programs, and continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-directed marketing, and privacy. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

SOURCE BBB National Programs