BBB National Programs Opens New Headquarters on International Drive in McLean

"As an organization that is proud to partner with the largest corporations and major law firms, the Tysons area of Fairfax County in Northern Virginia is a great location to serve our stakeholders," said Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs. "For an independent organization, our relationships with businesses, government regulators like the FTC and Department of Commerce, as well as consumers are all critical to helping develop a fairer and more trustworthy marketplace."

BBB National Programs has decades of experience launching and operating trusted self-regulatory initiatives, customized according to the needs of the topic and stakeholders. These programs set high standards for businesses and provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that help ensure a fair marketplace for consumers.

"BBB National Programs is doing important work that benefits businesses in some of our largest industries as well as consumers, and I am proud to say this work will be done in Fairfax County," said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. "I appreciate the vote of confidence that the organization has shown in Fairfax County, and Tysons in particular, to achieve its goals."

BBB National Programs was established as an independent non-profit entity in 2019, but the organization's programs, some of which have been around since 1971, demonstrate the potential of industry self-regulation to establish standards that can successfully guide corporate best practices. Working with industry leaders and government regulatory agencies, BBB National Programs has helped establish the standards that guide best practices in advertising, privacy, consumer warranty issues, children's and teen privacy and marketing, and dispute resolution. The organization operates a second office, home to its advertising-related programs, on Madison Ave. in New York City.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. The non-profit organization creates a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers through the development and delivery of effective third-party accountability and dispute resolution programs. Embracing its role as an independent organization since the restructuring of the Council of Better Business Bureaus in June 2019, BBB National Programs today oversees more than a dozen leading national industry self-regulation programs, and continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-directed and teen marketing, and privacy. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority: The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. The FCEDA offers site location and business development assistance, and connections with county and state government agencies, to help companies locate and expand in Fairfax County. In addition to its headquarters in Tysons, Fairfax County's largest business district, the FCEDA maintains business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv. Follow the FCEDA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

The FCEDA is a member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance, which promotes and markets Northern Virginia outside the region and conducts activities and events to build the regional business community. Other members of NOVA EDA are the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.

