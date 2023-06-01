BBB National Programs Welcomes Joe Stegbauer, SVP and General Counsel - Corporate and Business Units, P&G to its Board of Directors

News provided by

BBB National Programs

01 Jun, 2023, 12:21 ET

MCLEAN, Va., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB National Programs, an independent non-profit organization that operates a growing suite of national and global programs focused on industry self-regulation and dispute resolution, today announced the election of Joe Stegbauer from The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) to its Board of Directors. The role is effective immediately. 

Stegbauer's election follows the significant contributions of Ken Patel, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer and Chief Patent Counsel, P&G, who will vacate his seat after serving on the BBB National Programs Board of Directors from 2019 until today, and as board chair from 2019-2022.

In his current role at P&G, Stegbauer serves as Senior Vice President and General Counsel – Corporate and Global Business Units, leading the legal teams responsible for the Corporate Secretary's Office, Corporate, Securities, Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation, Global Transactions, Grooming (Gillette), Baby, Feminine and Family Care, and Environmental, Social and Governance Practice (ESG). During his more than 25-year career at P&G, he also has held various senior roles in the P&G Legal Division in the US, Europe, and the United Arab Emirates, after spending some time in private practice.

"We are pleased to announce the addition of Joe Stegbauer to our distinguished board," said Eric Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs. "His expertise strengthens the continuity of our mission, furthering our commitment to being the place where businesses go to enhance consumer trust."

The BBB National Programs Board of Directors members support and inform the development of new systems of independent industry self-regulation, helping industries moderate conduct to improve marketplace behavior for the ultimate benefit of consumers.

"I am honored to join the esteemed Board of Directors at BBB National Programs. I look forward to working together toward advancing independent industry self-regulation for the betterment of business and consumers alike," said Stegbauer.

Also announced, the Board of Directors elevated Reicin's ex-officio board role status to BBB National Programs voting Board member.

For more information, visit our website.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

SOURCE BBB National Programs

Also from this source

BBB National Programs Announces 91 Distinguished Panel Pool Members for 2023 National Advertising Review Board

BBB National Programs Names Michelle R. Harris as Vice President, National Partners and Business Development

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.