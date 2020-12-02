BBM Logística Completes Diálogo Acquisition

Diálogo Logística is one of the main players in e-commerce delivery in Brazil

R$ 78 million Gross Revenue in Jan- Oct 2020 , +103% vs. same period of 2019

SÃO JOSÉ DOS PINHAIS, Brazil, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBM Logística, a Brazilian leading logistics company operating in road transportation of freight in the Southern Cone, announced another strategic acquisition to consolidate its positioning in the e-commerce market.

BBM acquired 100% of Diálogo Logística – a leading player in e-commerce deliveries with approximately 30,000 deliveries per day, coverage of approximately 1,800 cities and a robust and innovative tech platform for last mile transportation.

The acquisition expands BBM's operations in e-commerce, reinforcing its positioning in a market that grows very fast. The number of e-commerce orders in the first semester of 2020 was up 39% vs. the same period of 2019 in Brazil, according to EBIT.

"Diálogo is one of the best companies in the sector, a reference in technology, with a top-notch team and a highly scalable platform. Combining that with our national distribution capabilities, including more than 60 branches throughout the country, we will become the best solution for e-commerce deliveries in Brazil very soon. ", said Andre Prado, CEO of BBM.

Ricardo Hoerde, founder of Diálogo, will continue leading its operations and the aggressive expansion plan. "We are very excited with this partnership and to join BBM Logística, a leading player in the South Cone logistics market. The complementarity and synergies will create a lot of possibilities to grow, increase capillarity and improve our solutions for the e-commerce market.", said Mr. Hoerde.

The transaction also reinforces BBM's position as the most efficient consolidator in the logistics sector. This is the fourth acquisition since 2018 and the third completed in the last 12 months.

"We have been able to execute accretive acquisitions successfully, increasing revenues and profitability with an efficient post-acquisition process. In a very large, almost R$ 200 billion, and fragmented market, growing through acquisitions remain a central strategy for BBM and we continue developing new opportunities.", explained Firmino Freitas, Head of Mergers and Acquisitions at BBM.

BBM's strategy focuses on providing high quality solutions to clients in all stages of the logistics chain. The acquisition of Diálogo is much aligned with this strategy, expanding volumes and our last mile delivery capacity. "The possibility of accessing an integrated service, including last mile, is very attractive to customers and allows for greater operational and economic efficiency in each contract.", added Freitas.

Over the past three years, BBM has experienced an average growth of 78% per year. "With the acquisitions of Transeich, Translovato, Translag, and now Diálogo - which allows us to expand in e-commerce, we continue to expand our services and addressable markets. Each new integration leverages the previous ones, as it allows improving the offer to customers by exploring the existing operational structure.", concluded Marco Modesti, CFO and IRO at BBM.

About BBM Logística

BBM Logística is specialized in road transportation of freight, operating FTL, LTL, international (Southern Cone) and dedicated logistics services for several industries including pulp & paper, chemicals, industrial gases, consumer goods and others. The company was founded in 1996, in the State of Paraná in Brazil. In 2017, it received an investment from Stratus, a private equity firm, and, since then, concluded relevant acquisitions including Translovato, Translag and Transeich.

BBM obtained was listed on the Brazilian stock exchange in 2019.

