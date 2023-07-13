BE OPEN Art congratulates the winners of the Regional Art: the Caribbean competition

News provided by

BE OPEN Foundation

13 Jul, 2023, 07:17 ET

LONDON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN Art, an online art gallery set up by BE OPEN think tank, a humanitarian initiative founded by international businessperson and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is running a new competition for emerging artists, aimed to support those whose art best represents their regional, cultural and ethnic identities – BE OPEN Regional Art.

Every month, works by 20 emerging artists from Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, etc. were posted at the online gallery for the public to select the Regional Artist of the Month.

In April, May and June the title was given to Keyonne 'Keeks' Yarde, Barbados; Kamlah Kew, Antigua & Barbuda and Anna Gibson, Barbados.

Based on the amount of votes by the public and BE OPEN's art community members, Kamlah Kew, a self-taught artist born in Antigua & Barbuda, has become the Artist of the Region for the Caribbean.

Kamlah's art is inspired by "the beauty in small moments, in human connection with each other and the Divine and is permeated with love for my Caribbean upbringing and African heritage". She explores themes of family and faith in a way that centres and celebrates the experiences of people of the African Diaspora. Kew mainly works in digital and acrylic media, utilising bold and vibrant colours, which convey the energy and warmth she feels when creating her artworks.

The Founder of BE OPEN Elena Baturina commented on the outcome of the Caribbean stage: "Thanks to this competition, we learn so much about the vision, the talent, the uniqueness and yet the nurturing common ground of the Caribbean artists. Through their creative eyes we see the beauty of people, the vibrant colours of nature, the cultural and traditional specifics of imagery. BE OPEN Regional Art will be proud to facilitate them in getting deserved attention and help the world to see more of their talent. I would name Kristianne Buxo from Grenada as my personal favourite."

Next in 2023, the focus of the competition will move to Southeast Asia and Central Africa. The regional competition runs alongside the regular ongoing work of BE OPEN Art, whose experts every month select 20 new artists for the gallery, and the public names the Artist of the Month and Year. 

SOURCE BE OPEN Foundation

Also from this source

BE OPEN Art congratulates the winners of the Regional Art: the Caribbean competition

BE OPEN félicite les premiers lauréats du concours Better Energy by Design axé sur l'ODD 7

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.