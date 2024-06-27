BE OPEN is part the MED9 and UNECE summits dedicated to education and sustainability with its SDG-focused competition programme

LONDON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 27 and 28, 2024, BE OPEN Foundation will be taking part in the MED9 Ministerial Summit for Education for Sustainable Development and the UNECE Forum on ESD: Empowering Youth for Sustainable Futures in Cyprus, two of the most important education and sustainability focused events in the global agenda.

Elena Baturina, Founder of BE OPEN

The Mediterranean Region faces significant challenges arising from both natural phenomena, such as increasingly harmful climate change, and human-related factors. The MED9 Summit strives to address these challenges by developing public policies able to raise awareness, improve the knowledge, and build positive tendencies to orient the society towards more sustainable practices. In sync with these goals, the UNECE Forum on ESD seeks to harness the potential of entrepreneurship education in empowering youth to shape a sustainable future.

Moreover, it aims to explore how education for sustainable development can influence entrepreneurship education to cultivate entrepreneurs who are not only driven by profit but also committed to creating positive environmental, social, and economic impacts for a sustainable future.

The forum is designed for young sustainability leaders, including entrepreneurs, educators and activists, as well as policymakers, and representatives from NGOs and businesses interested in fostering youth engagement in sustainability solutions.

For both the events, BE OPEN intends to share the very relevant results and findings of its SDG-themed student competition programme, the positive outcome of cooperating with a number of institutions and its commitment to help integrate sustainability into curriculums of educational institutions globally.

BE OPEN's work related to sustainability and education is rooted in the principles, formulated by the Founder Elena Baturina: "Everyone is needed to reach the ambitious targets set by the UN's SDG programme - the creativity, knowhow, technology and financial resources from all of humanity. BE OPEN's programme strives to help educate wider audiences that a sustainable future is dependent on all of us, yet I am convinced that the younger generation today is a more responsible and aware one. I see incredible commitment, responsiveness and audacity in how they approach whatever problems we ask them to tackle."

In order to help the younger generations address the multifaceted challenges ahead, BE OPEN has organised a lecture on the future of education to be held at the forum by a world-renown futurist Gerd Leonhard.

The SDG competition programme developed by BE OPEN chooses to focus on one particular goal every year, and has so far covered SDG13: Climate Action, SDG12: Responsible Consumption and Production, SDG11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, SDG2: Zero Hunger, and SDG7: Affordable and Clean Energy. The programme aims to encourage creation of innovative solutions by younger creatives, for a more prosperous and sustainable future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2449904/BE_OPEN_Foundation.jpg

SOURCE BE OPEN Foundation