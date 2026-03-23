Be Part of the Action: Volunteer Registration Opens for 12th Annual Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

Tournament seeking more than 1,400 volunteers to support West Michigan's premier stop on the LPGA Tour

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is back June 18-21 and is once again inviting community members to volunteer in support of world-class golf and important hunger relief efforts. Those interested should sign up today at meijerlpgaclassic.com.

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is an official LPGA Tour event featuring 144 of the top female players in the world for a four-day, 72-hole stroke play competition at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Mich. This premier golf tournament combines world-class competition with community giving through the retailer’s Simply Give hunger relief program, which supports local food pantries across the Midwest.

"Our volunteers make this tournament truly special," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "Their dedication and teamwork each year help us create a memorable experience for fans and players alike, while furthering our mission of supporting the Simply Give hunger relief program. We look forward to welcoming both new and returning volunteers for another incredible event."

The fee to volunteer is $30 and includes:

Two official tournament golf shirts when you volunteer for two or more shifts or one official tournament golf shirt for one volunteer shift

One official tournament hat or visor

An exclusive Meijer LPGA Classic pin

Four weekly grounds passes for friends or family

One parking pass

Complementary meals and beverages during scheduled shifts

The Meijer LPGA Classic offers a variety of volunteer roles to choose from, including Walking Scorers, Hole Marshals, Discovery Land support, full-scale Hospitality attendants, and more. For the full list and role descriptions, click here.

For those who are open to any on-course experience, there is a "General Volunteer" position, which gives individuals the opportunity to support different aspects of the tournament. To sign up for the General Volunteer position, the volunteer only needs to select a time slot and the Volunteer Services committee will direct them to a location that needs assistance upon arrival at the course.

Volunteers are encouraged to register early since committees and shift times are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

"As we mark our 12th year of the Meijer LPGA Classic, we're incredibly grateful for our volunteers whose dedication has made a lasting impact on both this tournament and our communities," Cooper shared. "Their time and energy have helped this event thrive year after year, fueling our ongoing goal to support local food pantries and make a real difference across the Midwest."

Since 2014, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give has generated more than $13 million to support food pantries across the Midwest.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give or to volunteer, please visit meijerlpgaclassic.com.

Follow the action and stay up-to-date on the latest tournament news by following #ForeHunger and #MeijerCommunity on social media.

About the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is an official LPGA Tour event featuring 144 of the top female players in the world for a four-day, 72-hole stroke play competition at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Mich. In partnership with Meijer, a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, this premier golf tournament combines world-class competition with community giving through the retailer's Simply Give hunger relief program, which supports local food pantries across the Midwest. As one of the top LPGA tournaments for families and food enthusiasts, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give represents both elite competition and its ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the community. For more information, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com and follow the tournament on Instagram and X at @MeijerLPGA.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

SOURCE Meijer