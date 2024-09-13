Behind the Scenes at Apple Event 2024: How the iPhone 16 Pro and SmallRig Phone Cage Created Cinematic Magic?

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig recently launched the SmallRig FilMov Lightweight Photography Case Kit for the iPhone 16 Pro, which was released alongside the iPhone 16 on September 10 at Apple's event product launch. During the event, a behind-the-scenes clip was shown from the music video for The Weeknd's upcoming single "Dancing in the Flames." The footage revealed that the video was shot on iPhone 16 Pro with the help of SmallRig All-in-One Video Kit .

TOP Cinematographer's choice for getting Cinematic iPhone Video

Behind the scenes footage of the video played at Apple event 2024 was shot on iPhone 16 Pro with the help of SmallRig All-in-One Video Kit, as reported by digital.yesky.com

Established in 2013, SmallRig specializes in designing and creating comprehensive ecosystems for content creators. The company is dedicated to providing solutions for camera and mobile device support and expansion, lighting control, powering, and more. With a focus on versatility, compatibility, and fast and eﬃcient manufacturing, SmallRig has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality accessory solutions to over 10 million creators worldwide.

It is the third consecutive year that the SmallRig phone cage has appeared at Apple's event and the fourth consecutive year it has been featured in an Apple spot for the new iPhone series, showcasing how to achieve professional cinematic video using an iPhone.

Make it easier for creators to get a cinematic phone video

SmallRig's phone cage series is designed for both iPhones and Android models, providing users with a stable rig to mount their phones and eliminate jitter. The cage allows for the attachment of external handles, offering a better and more stable grip while filming.

The latest Smallrig FilMov Lightweight Photography Case Kit for iPhone 16 Pro offers several key features. Its grip is designed to elevate shooting experience by offering improved tactile feedback and control of the Capture Button and additional mounting options through 1/4"-20 threaded holes. The detachable lens backplate allows for the attachment of external lenses or filters. Comes with a standard T-mount backplate for swift lens swapping. The phone case also can be quickly mounted into the SmallRig phone cages, enhancing protection while significantly boosting the expandability for professional shooting. An incorporated powerful N52 magnet, ensures fast and stable wireless charging. Compatible with various types of MagSafe chargers and accessories when used as a standalone phone case. At last, It has advanced protective design, that features raised edges for the screen and lens, offering superior drop and impact protection.

In the video played at the Apple event, Cinematographer Erik Henriksson used another popular product, the Smallrig All-in-One Video Kit, suitable for most smartphones. It has been named the Best iPhone camera grip in 2024 by the authoritative imaging media, "Digital Camera World", which considers the SmallRig All-In-One Kit the Best iPhone grip for vloggers, wedding videographers and stock video content creators. At present, the latest upgraded version of the video Kit has been released, which is Co-created by SmallRig and Brandon Li, one of the top videographers on youtube.

In recent years, the global popularity of live streaming and short videos has created a significant demand for content creation, rapidly popularizing mobile imaging creation worldwide. Whether for professional directors, photographers, or ordinary creators, the SmallRig phone cage provides comprehensive, flexible, and compatible equipment expansion for iPhone shooting. It enhances the iPhone camera's digital stabilization algorithm, resulting in incredibly cinematic footage. For ordinary creators, using SmallRig phone cage can make it easier for them to get a cinematic video with their phones.

SOURCE Smallrig