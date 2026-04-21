Beko Brings the Future of Kitchen Living to EuroCucina 2026, Converging Legacy, Design and Purpose

At the show, Beko showcases the collective strength of its multi-brand portfolio – led by Whirlpool and Beko alongside Hotpoint and Bauknecht – each with a distinct role and a shared industrial backbone. From AI-powered cooling to intelligent food preservation and seamless built-in integration, EuroCucina reflects Beko's commitment to intuitive, desirable and accessible sustainable living. Across the pavilion, the focus is on appliances that blend into the kitchen – flush surfaces, invisible hinges, handleless doors – while improving everyday life without adding complexity.

Can Dinçer, Chief Executive Officer, Beko said: "The kitchen is no longer just a place to cook, it is the heart of the home where innovation, design and sustainability converge to shape our lifestyle. At EuroCucina 2026, we demonstrate that the future of kitchen living is defined by the intersection of human-centered innovation, purposeful design and cultural heritage. Built-in is where these ideas find their most complete expression and it is where our most deliberate strategic ambitions in Europe and elsewhere are taking shape."

HomeWhiz: The Connected Thread Across Brands

Central to Beko's showcase is HomeWhiz, the unified digital ecosystem that provides seamless connectivity across all appliances. HomeWhiz acts as the intelligent thread that ties together each brand's unique philosophy. By empowering users with a simple way of controlling their entire home through their mobile devices, HomeWhiz transforms complex consumption data into clear, actionable insights– tracking daily, weekly, and monthly resource usage and helping households build smarter, more efficient routines.

Whirlpool: Sensing What Matters

The brand's showcase at EuroCucina puts people and their wellbeing at the centre of every technology decision, guided by a clear purpose to enhance everyday life through purposeful innovation and intuitive performance. At the heart of the Whirlpool experience is a vision of the built-in kitchen as a space where refined aesthetics and intelligent design are inseparable: premium appliances that integrate seamlessly into the architecture of the home, forming a smart, connected environment powered by 6TH SENSE intelligence. Whirlpool will demonstrate how appliances can adapt to the way people live. On display will be the WCollection Oven, built around the idea that precision should feel effortless. With a 73L cavity and Cook4 technology, up to four dishes can be cooked simultaneously without flavour or aroma transfer, which can meaningfully reduce both cooking time and energy use compared to preparing dishes sequentially.1 Building on this capability, the Pizza Party function expands Cook4 also to one of the most shared meal types. It allows up to four fresh pizzas to be cooked at the same time in just 15 minutes, delivering consistent top and bottom browning on every level.2 In refrigeration, AI AdaptiveCool uses AI-based learning algorithms to analyze user habits and environmental conditions, maintaining ideal temperatures for food preservation. The system can deliver up to 20% energy savings under optimal conditions – a meaningful gain driven by real-time adaptive control rather than fixed cycles.3

Beko: Reliable Innovation for Everyday Living

With reliability at the heart of its brand philosophy, Beko at EuroCucina focuses on helping households take control of their energy and water consumption through intelligent, connected technology that is built to last. Beko's HomeWhiz Energy & Water Management will be on display, making resource consumption visible, understandable and actionable. Unlike abstract efficiency ratings, HomeWhiz gives users real-time visibility of exactly how much energy and water their appliances are using, per program, per day, over time. This is brought to life with the full-size dishwasher with PowerIntense technology, where HomeWhiz can monitor energy and water consumption for each cycle. With water usage as low as 5.9 liters per cycle and PowerIntense technology that can deliver up to five times better cleaning performance4, the dishwasher reflects Beko's focus on durable everyday performance.

Also on show is the Beko Modular Refrigerator Concept, a pre-production prototype that asks a different question about what a refrigerator can be. Rather than a single fixed appliance, the system is built from independent cooling modules that can be stacked, separated or reconfigured as a household's needs change. Individual modules can serve as compact standalone units or combine into a full refrigeration system. Beyond cooling, they are designed to live in the room the way furniture does: as surfaces, as storage, as objects you'd actually choose to have there. The concept explores a real and growing tension: as living spaces shrink and household needs shift more frequently, there is a growing demand for appliances that can adapt alongside them.

Hotpoint: Built on Trust, Designed to Care

Hotpoint has been a trusted partner at home since 1911, built on a deep understanding of real needs in real homes. At EuroCucina, that philosophy comes to life through Caring Solutions; appliances designed to help people better care for their homes, their loved ones and the things that matter most. In refrigeration, VitalCare™ technology uses three carefully selected light tones to preserve antioxidants in fruits and vegetables for up to seven days5, while FreshShield™ maintains optimal humidity to keep ingredients fresh for up to four times longer6. In cooking, VitaCare™ Steam help preserve vitamins A and C while keeping the juiciness locked inside7 — proving that cooking with steam doesn't have to be boring and still delivering deliciously juicy results. Connected care extends beyond the kitchen: SmartProtect actively monitors appliance health to flag potential issues early, while DirectSupport gives users one-tap access to customer care through the HomeWhiz app, eliminating waiting queues with a tailored, efficient support experience.

Bauknecht: Engineering Excellence, Down to the Last Detail

Bauknecht brings its premium built-in range to EuroCucina with a focus on precision engineering and refined design. Rooted in a deep German heritage, the brand has built its identity around enriching everyday life through thoughtful technology, a philosophy that runs through every appliance on show. HeatControl temperature management in induction hobs delivers stable, consistent cooking across a wide range of dishes, while the Pure Steam Technology microwave delivers 100% steam cooking, gently preserving nutrients, moisture, and natural flavours for healthier results.8 In refrigeration, Bauknecht's patented Invisible Rail Technology conceals the sliding rail system behind the cabinet front, delivering a seamlessly integrated built-in look with no compromise on finish.

The Pavilion: A Space Built Around the Kitchen

The Beko pavilion at EuroCucina 2026 has been designed by MCA – Mario Cucinella Architects as an inhabitable landscape: a continuous, fluid space that connects four distinct brand environments under one architectural identity.

At the centre of the pavilion, the Food Tech Lab offers a hands-on cooking demonstration space led by Beko engineers from the Cassinetta R&D Centre. The Lab brings together cooking science and consumer experience – measuring browning, texture, moisture retention and doneness to show how performance is validated before it reaches the kitchen. Live demonstrations illustrate how intelligent technologies from across the portfolio work together in practice.

Each brand's area also features a Colour Zone – a curated set of kitchen appliances in a signature colour – positioning colour as a deliberate design language rather than a specification and demonstrating how built-in appliances can contribute to the overall aesthetic of a living space.

During EuroCucina 2026, Beko also hosted a panel discussion titled 'Can a Kitchen Save the World?' bringing together Akın Garzanlı, CEO of Beko Europe, alongside Mario Cucinella, the renowned architect behind the Beko pavilion, and Massimo Bottura, world-renowned chef and Food for Soul founder. The conversation explored the kitchen as a space of cultural, social and environmental significance and the role that design, technology and purpose can play in shaping a more sustainable future.

Through its integrated technologies and thoughtful design principles, Beko is setting new standards for how we live, cook, and interact with our appliances. By seamlessly blending functionality with aesthetics, Beko reaffirms its commitment to creating a more sustainable and connected lifestyle, ensuring that the kitchens of tomorrow are equipped to meet the evolving needs of modern living.

1 Based on internal tests conducted under lab procedures for Minerva 1.2 Wallaby model, comparing simultaneous and separate cooking of a complete meal (tart, roasted potatoes, lasagna, chicken pasta) the energy and time consumptions were compared.

2 Based on a standard 12" pizza, excluding preheat time.

3 Based on TUVRheinland test report, energy consumption was compared with and without the use of Artificial Intelligence Technology, using a non-standard test method that models consumer usage. Results may vary depending on usage conditions and habits.

4 Based on 3rd party test report, PowerIntense Spray technology is compared to reference model equiped with CornerIntense Spray, with Intensive 70 program.

5 Tested by Intertek on fruits and vegetables (blueberry, yellow pepper, tomato, parsley) directly exposed to the light technology compared to a refrigerator without the same technology installed (and compared to Day 0) over a 7-day period while preserved in the crisper.

6 Tested by SGS, comparing spinach and rocket storage in Hotpoint humidity-controlled crisper versus Hotpoint conventional crisper (on average).

7 Based on internal and 3rd party tests on Hotpoint Minerva 1.2 Wallaby active steam cooking delivered up to 63% less weight loss and higher vitamin A, C retention in carrots and broccoli compared to fan cooking.

8 Based on internal and 3rd party tests on Minerva platform oven active steam cooking delivered up to 63% less weight loss and higher vitamin A, C retention in carrots and broccoli compared to fan cooking.

About Beko

Beko is an international home appliance company with a strong global presence, operating through subsidiaries in more than 55 countries with a workforce of around 45,000 employees and production facilities spanning multiple regions—including Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko is the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 10.7 billion Euros in 2025. Beko's 28 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold more than 4,500 international registered patent applications to date. The company has achieved the highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in the DHP Household Durables industry for the seventh consecutive year (based on the results dated 16 October 2025).** The company has been recognized as the 17th most sustainable company on TIME Magazine and Statista's 2025 list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies. Beko's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

www.bekocorporate.com

*Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

**The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.Ş., a parent company of Beko.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2962047/beko.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2962049/Beko_EuroCucina_Panel.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2962050/Whirlpool.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2962043/Bauknecht.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2962048/Hotpoint.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2452759/5830412/Beko_Logo.jpg