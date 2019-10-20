Bentley Systems' New ProjectWise 365 and Comprehensive SYNCHRO Offerings Advance 4D Digital Twins for Project Delivery

ARC Advisory Group names Bentley Systems' ProjectWise #1 for Collaborative BIM

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Year in Infrastructure 2019 Conference -- Bentley Systems, Incorporated, the leading global provider of comprehensive software and digital twin cloud services for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure, today announced new capabilities for its industry-leading ProjectWise collaboration platform and comprehensive expansion of its SYNCHRO 4D construction environment. Together, these robust offerings extend the value of project digital twins across the entire project delivery ecosystem, improving design and constructability coordination workflows. New ProjectWise 365 cloud services, leveraging Microsoft 365 technology and office productivity tools, extend the reach, affordability, and accessibility of BIM and infrastructure design data for organizations of all sizes. In addition, with Bentley's new SYNCHRO cloud services, contractors can 4D-visualize design data and construction models for project and field management, advanced work packaging, and Microsoft HoloLens 2 augmented reality solutions.

Noah Eckhouse, senior vice president, project delivery for Bentley Systems, said, "Project digital twins for infrastructure engineering and construction surge forward with these announcements, particularly with our new cloud services. Users of ProjectWise, the #1 BIM collaboration software in ARC's new market study, have made Bentley one of the largest ISV users of Azure. We are expanding our instant-on, web-based ProjectWise 365 cloud services; making iTwin cloud services broadly available for both practitioner- and project-level design reviews; and comprehensively expanding the scope of SYNCHRO through cloud services. Infrastructure project delivery is fundamentally about time, as well as space. Bentley's 4D project and construction digital twins are driving digital advancement for infrastructure engineering, today, worldwide!"

#1 in Software for Collaborative BIM: ProjectWise

ARC Advisory Group, the leading technology research and advisory firm for industry, infrastructure, and cities, has cited Bentley as the leading provider of Collaborative BIM Software in their recently published report, Engineering Design Tools for Plants, Infrastructure, and BIM 2018-2023.

"Bentley has a strong relationship with Microsoft and applies the chief technologies that bring together engineering and office information for improved project delivery. This has borne fruit in the EDT/BIM market as evidenced by their leading position in the BIM Collaborative software category," said Ralph Rio, vice president, Enterprise Software, ARC Advisory Group.

In Engineering News Record's 2019 Top Design Firms report, 43 among the top 50 firms rely upon Bentley's ProjectWise for work sharing and design integration, and more than half of the top 640 firms are ProjectWise users.

New ProjectWise 365 Cloud Services

Purpose-built for design teams, ProjectWise 365 is an innovative, 100 percent SaaS-based offering enabling teams involved in design and engineering, from practitioner and design leads to stakeholders, to readily store and find designs, accelerate content sharing and collaborative workflows, and manage feedback, for maximum team productivity. The new ProjectWise 365 cloud services will be generally available by the end of 2019.

iTwin Design Review (for practitioners) enables ProjectWise 365 users to initiate ad hoc design reviews in a 2D/3D environment. It provides workflows to markup and comment directly on elements of 3D models and to immersively link between 2D and 3D views.



iTwin Design Review (for projects) enables project teams using ProjectWise Design Integration services to capture engineering changes throughout the lifecycle of project digital twins, providing a record of who-changed-what-and-when. Multi-discipline design reviews can be conducted continuously and comprehensively, for design coordination through "4D" visualization.

New SYNCHRO Cloud Services for Construction

In 2019, Microsoft named Bentley as a finalist in the Mixed Reality category of its Partner of the Year awards for Bentley's SYNCHRO/HoloLens 2 solution for 4D visualization of project digital twins. New SYNCHRO cloud services comprehensively extend SYNCHRO's market-leading 4D construction modeling to span construction project management and execution, and to assimilate ConstructSim advanced work packaging. The new SYNCHRO cloud services, released in September 2019, are further advancing innovation in construction. Learn more about SYNCHRO.

SYNCHRO Field offers task, plan, model, and map views to accelerate field data capture for timely progress updates and issue identification.

SYNCHRO Control provides a single web interface for construction teams to capture, manage, access, and collaborate on design and construction data. It enables easier and faster design document access from ProjectWise 365, and complete submittal and RFI management and issues resolution capabilities.

Completions accelerates and validates project system readiness through collaborative workflows expediting closeout items for construction and commissioning teams.

Digital Co-ventures for Project Delivery

(With Siemens) Teamcenter for Capital Asset Lifecycle Management (CALM), available exclusively from Siemens, works within Siemens' Teamcenter across the enterprise to advance and improve capital program decision making. Using Bentley's services, it enables users to extend project advancement to the enterprise level.

(With Topcon Positioning Group) Digital Construction Works is a joint-venture "digital integration" company newly launched by Bentley Systems and Topcon Positioning Group. Digital Construction Works provides, for constructor enterprises and supply chains, digital automation, integration, and "twinning" services around a portfolio of fit-for-purpose software and cloud services from Topcon, Bentley, and other software vendors, to realize the breakthrough potential of constructioneering, for industrializing construction.

Image and Caption

New, instant-on ProjectWise 365 cloud services enable any size design team, project, or firm to leverage digital workflows and Microsoft Teams integration, to accelerate information sharing, design reviews, and contractual exchanges. Image courtesy of Bentley Systems.

About Bentley's Project Delivery Offerings

Bentley Systems undertakes to provide uniquely comprehensive collaboration and constructioneering software, and cloud services, for infrastructure project delivery. ProjectWise 365 cloud services take fullest advantage of Microsoft's Azure and native web environments. For project digital twins, Bentley's iTwin Design Review services range from ad hoc 2D/3D discipline-specific workflows through comprehensive and continuous 4D design reviews spanning the full scope of projects utilizing ProjectWise Design Integration. For 4D construction digital twins, Bentley's SYNCHRO portfolio leverages iTwin services to integrate reality modeling with 4D construction modeling, ConstructSim advanced work packaging, ComplyPro, ProcureWare, and Control and Field cloud services.

Bentley is ranked by ARC Advisory Group as the leading provider of collaborative BIM software. Bentley's ProjectWise services are the "workhorse for worksharing" for the majority of the ENR Top Design Firms, including 43 of the Top 50. In 2019, Microsoft named Bentley a finalist in the Mixed Reality category of its Partner of the Year program for SYNCHRO's Microsoft HoloLens 2 use cases.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems is the leading global provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors, and owner-operators for the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure, including public works, utilities, industrial plants, and digital cities. Bentley's MicroStation-based open modeling applications, and its open simulation applications, accelerate design integration; its ProjectWise and SYNCHRO offerings accelerate project delivery; and its AssetWise offerings accelerate asset and network performance. Spanning infrastructure engineering, Bentley's iTwin Services are fundamentally advancing BIM and GIS to 4D digital twins.

Bentley Systems employs more than 3,500 colleagues, generates annual revenues of $700 million in 170 countries, and has invested more than $1 billion in research, development, and acquisitions since 2014. From inception in 1984, the company has remained majority-owned by its five founding Bentley brothers. www.bentley.com

Bentley, the Bentley logo, AssetWise, ComplyPro, ConstructSim, iTwin, iTwin Services, MicroStation, ProcureWare, ProjectWise, ProjectWise 365, and SYNCHRO are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Bentley Systems, Incorporated

