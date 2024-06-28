Betway Ambassador Andy Roddick Returns to Make Wimbledon* History

The three times Wimbledon finalist has found himself back on Centre Court for one last shot at victory. Breezing through seven matches to be crowned champion of Wimbledon… North Dakota.

LONDON, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite an illustrious career that included 32 titles and winning the US Open, Betway Global Tennis Ambassador, Andy Roddick never quite managed to win Wimbledon. However, this year Andy has finally achieved Wimbledon glory. The American tennis ace's long awaited win was far from the curated Centre Court of SW19, as he claimed victory 4,085 miles away on the centre (and only) court of Wimbledon, North Dakota.

12 years after the former World No.1 retired, leading global online betting and gaming brand, Betway, decided it was time to give Roddick the advantage he needed to get his hands on a Wimbledon trophy. With the brand launching a campaign to set-up a tournament in Wimbledon, North Dakota - a rural community in the heart of midwestern America with a population of just 144 people.

Although, unlike his experiences playing in the British Grand Slam, Andy had to do more than just play his way to victory. With the tennis pro instead finding himself building his own Centre Court, recruiting his own opponents from within the local community and even explaining the tournament rules to them.

Competing against real locals, unsurprisingly Andy breezed through his seven matches to finally be crowned 'Wimbledon Champion (North Dakota)' in what is sure to be the easiest, yet equally strangest tournament of his career.

However, Roddick isn't the only one who is being served the advantage this summer as the tennis ace has given his insights with his top five predictions on this year's tournament.

Andy's top five predictions for Wimbledon 2024 (additional context in notes to editor)

Alcaraz and Sinner are co-favourites

Amazing Novak Djovic might play… bet against the greats at your own peril

might play… bet against the greats at your own peril Jack Draper is one to watch

is one to watch Aryna Sabalenka pulled is the best bet

Iga Swiatek is a tennis great, but she can be vulnerable on grass

Chad Yeomans, Betway spokesperson said: "Despite a decorated career in tennis, Andy never quite got his hands on the Wimbledon trophy, even though he reached the final three times. That's why we contacted the incredible town of Wimbledon, North Dakota to design a tournament that could possibly help Andy achieve tennis glory. We are really thankful to Andy and all involved in bringing this fun idea to fruition'

Andy Roddick, Betway Global Tennis Ambassador and Wimbledon North Dakota champion, said: "Wimbledon has always been a special tournament to me and one I've dreamed of winning. I am absolutely honoured to be able to finally call myself a Wimbledon (North Dakota) Champion… And to the people of Wimbledon who helped make it happen, this one is for you."

Carol Peterson, Wimbledon North Dakota resident: "Honestly, we were all a little confused as to why Andy Roddick wanted to come here, we're not really a tennis town. Saying that, we're all very happy we could help him win his little trophy, it seemed to mean a lot to him."

