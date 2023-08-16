SINGAPORE, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with CertiK, a renowned blockchain security firm. The partnership aims to enhance the security and trustworthiness of the BingX platform, providing users with a safer and more reliable trading environment.

BingX Extends Partnership with CertiK to Strengthen Security and Transparency

As part of the renewed contract, CertiK will continue to provide BingX with the Security Score API, enabling the platform to access security scores generated by CertiK. This data will be displayed on the BingX website to provide users with valuable insights into the security of various blockchains and Web3 projects.

In return, BingX will integrate the Security Score API into its products, ensuring that users can easily access and view the security scores of listed projects. BingX will also prominently display CertiK's branding, making it clear to users that CertiK is the trusted provider of security assessments. The platform will also feature CertiK's icon next to audited projects, providing users with a direct link to the Audit Link for further verification.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with CertiK and further strengthen the security of our platform," said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director of BingX. "By providing our users with access to CertiK's comprehensive security assessments, we are demonstrating our dedication to offering a safe and reliable trading experience. We look forward to continuing to work with CertiK to ensure the highest level of security and transparency for our users."

Both BingX and CertiK will collaborate on various marketing activities. This joint effort aims to raise awareness of the integration of CertiK's Security Score API and Audit Link on the BingX platform, reinforcing BingX's commitment to maintaining a secure and trustworthy trading ecosystem.

About BingX

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.

About CertiK

CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, leveraging best-in-class technology to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in 2018 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK's mission is to secure the Web3 world. CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2187193/1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095392/4223727/BingX_New_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BingX