VILNIUS, Lithuania, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new digital asset, AgentLayer ($AGENT), on its Launchpool. As a decentralized network for autonomous AI agents, AgentLayer is designed to coordinate and collaborate with human oversight in a permissionless environment. At the heart of this innovation is $AGENT, a new AI currency that powers the Agent Economy on the Base blockchain, enabling the minting, deployment, and swapping of AI assets on-chain. This limited-time staking event will take place from September 13 to September 18, giving BingX users the chance to earn AGENT tokens while discovering the potential of this innovative AI-powered project.

BingX Lists AgentLayer on Launchpool, Unlocking New Staking Opportunities

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX and Head of BingX Labs, shared her enthusiasm about the listing of AgentLayer on the Launchpool, highlighting the project's potential to revolutionize AI-driven technologies. "We believe that AgentLayer represents a significant step forward in how AI agents can collaborate autonomously across industries. This token listing should make it easier for users to engage with this exciting new frontier of decentralized AI, unlocking incredible opportunities for growth and innovation."

BingX Launchpool is built to provide a seamless and rewarding staking experience for its users. They can deposit or withdraw their staked assets at any time during the event period. Rewards are generated hourly based on random snapshots and automatically credited to participants' accounts. Once the event ends, the staked assets will be automatically returned to BingX users, ensuring a smooth and risk-free experience.

In this round, participants can stake USDT or BTC, with a total reward pool of 6.5 million AGENT tokens. This Launchpool has a deposit limit, allowing BingX users to stake up to 20,000 USDT in the USDT pool and up to 0.35 BTC in the BTC pool. BingX users can further maximize their rewards by participating in a later staking activity involving AGENT.

The introduction of AgentLayer on BingX Launchpool is part of the exchange's ongoing commitment to providing users with access to cutting-edge blockchain projects and fostering innovation within the cryptocurrency space. With flexible staking options, automated rewards, and risk-free asset management, BingX continues to enhance user engagement and bring meaningful opportunities to its global community.

