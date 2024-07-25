VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange known for its user-centric platform and innovative trading solutions, is proud to announce its sponsorship of CoinGecko's 2024 Second Quarterly Market Report. This partnership highlights BingX's commitment to providing the cryptocurrency community with transparent, reliable, and insightful data.

BingX Sponsors CoinGecko's 2024 Second Quarterly Market Report: A Commitment to Transparency and Trust

"BingX and CoinGecko share a common goal: to empower the cryptocurrency community with transparent, accurate, and actionable insights," said Vivien Lin, spokesperson at BingX. "Our decision to sponsor CoinGecko's quarterly reports reflects our commitment to fostering a trustworthy and transparent trading environment. We believe that informed decisions are the cornerstone of successful trading, and this report will provide our users with the valuable insights they need to navigate the market with confidence."

Having a decade of work experience in the investment banking industry, Vivien shares her weekly insights with the public. Her most recent article discusses how cryptocurrencies like BTC are reshaping banking in Latin America amid high inflation rates, with countries like El Salvador leading adoption as legal tender. This commitment to education and transparency demonstrated in BingX's weekly content is a cornerstone of BingX's mission to democratize access to financial information and empower users worldwide.

Empowering Traders with Actionable Insights

Trusted by top industry publishers, CoinGecko provides traders with a comprehensive 360-degree view of the market, delivering accurate, reliable, and in-depth information from thousands of data points. These include price, trading volume, market capitalization, contract addresses, and community statistics, among others. By tracking community growth, open source code development, major events, and on-chain metrics, CoinGecko offers a fundamental analysis of the digital currency market that is unmatched in its depth and reliability. BingX's sponsorship ensures that everyone has the opportunity to make intelligent decision-making using quality content.

The Q2 market report by CoinGecko features a comprehensive update of the market landscape. The total market cap dropped by 14.4% ($408.8B) to end 2024 Q2 at $2.43T, with average trading volume standing at $90.8B, a 16.9% decline compared to 2024 Q1. The dominance of BTC and ETH continued to climb, signaling a flight to safety within the crypto markets. Top cryptocurrencies experienced losses, with SOL seeing the largest decline at 27.8%. The report also provides an analysis of NFT trading volumes across the top 10 chains and platforms, highlighting significant trends and shifts. It also offers an overview of the DeFi ecosystem, multichain market share, and cross-chain bridge liquidity.

The Importance of Third-Party Transparency

In an industry where data integrity and transparency are paramount, CoinGecko stands out as a third-party data provider. CoinGecko operates independently, ensuring that the data and insights provided are unbiased and offer a true reflection of market dynamics. This independence ensures that the data and insights provided are unbiased, offering a true reflection of the market dynamics. It is important to note that the disclosed data is solely by CoinGecko and BingX has no involvement with the content.

As BingX innovates and expands, partnering with CoinGecko marks a significant milestone, enhancing transparency and reliability for users with unbiased data, reinforcing their commitment to informed trading decisions. By aligning with a trusted and independent data provider, BingX is taking a significant step towards enhancing the transparency and reliability of the information available to their users. This collaboration between BingX and CoinGecko reinforces BingX's dedication to providing their community with the tools they need to make well-informed trading decisions in a rapidly evolving market.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

