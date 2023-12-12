BingX Upgrades VIP Club for Elevated User Experience

BingX

12 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

SINGAPORE, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to unveil its revamped VIP Club, introducing a spectrum of exclusive benefits and unprecedented perks to its user community. This comprehensive upgrade is crafted to empower BingX users with an all-encompassing suite of incentives.

The BingX VIP Club serves as a testament to the platform's dedication to user-centric excellence, offering users a path to elevate their trading experience through exclusive rewards and privileges. The innovative VIP system, consisting of six levels based on essential metrics such as 30-day spot trading volume, 30-day futures trading volume, and the asset value of the previous day, ensures a smooth progression to higher VIP levels for users meeting the minimum criteria in any of these dimensions.

BingX VIP members are treated to exclusive perks aligned with their VIP level. All VIP members benefit from an industry-leading fee structure, along with complimentary access to BingX's cutting-edge Plan and Stop Orders, boasting a groundbreaking zero-slippage service. Additionally, they can invest in BingX's limited-time financial products, offering a competitive Annual Percentage Rate (APR). In-Depth Research Reports empower BingX VIP members to stay ahead of market trends with exclusive insights and analysis. Monthly withdrawal and customized holiday gifts add an extra layer of exclusivity to their VIP experience.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, highlighted the significance of the enhanced VIP Club launch, "This initiative embodies a holistic approach to enhance the trading lifestyle for our valued users. In addition to the outstanding benefits, we anticipate hosting an annual gala that brings together our VIP community for networking and celebration. They will also receive invitations to premium events, including sports games and concerts. This is our way of expressing gratitude and providing an unparalleled VIP experience for our dedicated users."

Previously, BingX has announced its fee system to lower overall trading costs. BingX's upgraded VIP Club is a revolutionary step towards setting new industry benchmarks, underlining the platform's commitment to excellence in the dynamic realm of crypto exchanges.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 5 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency.

SOURCE BingX

