Bio-Lubricants Market is Growing At +4.2% CAGR by 2027, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bio-Lubricants Market size is expected to Reach USD 2754.3 Million by 2027 , Registering to Accelerate at a +4.2% CAGR , According to the most recent study by Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

The Global Bio-Lubricants Market size was Valued at USD 2065.1 Million in 2020 . Increasing demand of bio-lubricants, rising environmental awareness regarding the use of conventional lubricants and growing research & development for new applications of the bio-lubricants are some of the factors anticipated to the drive the growth of the global bio-lubricants market over the forecast period. "Bio-Lubricants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Vegetable Oil, Animal Oil), By End-Users (Industrial Use, Commercial Transport, Consumer Automobile, Other) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2028"

Bio-lubricants market: Market Scope

The global market of the bio-lubricants has been expected to maintain growth at a modest rate in the coming few years. These lubricants are bio-based better for the environment and don't have a bad effect on the climate. The lubricants are ones which don't cause any skin inflammation that are generally caused by the lubricants that are petroleum-based.

Bio-lubricants market Key Drivers

Bio-based lubricants are friendly for skin and also have many advantages like the reduced energy usage. There is also an advantage while manufacturing the product as it requires lower cost of labor and is safer for employees too. This helps in achieving better conditions for the environment and have a better machine life and increase production. This augments growth of the global bio-based lubricants market. The bio-lubricants are manufactured by fatty acids esterification or vegetable oil trans-esterification. This kind of a process is held with alcohol with a homogenous acid catalyst being present or by the use of ion-exchange resin. It is a process which raises the cost of a lubricant. This will restrain the growth of this market.

Many research and development projects have already been completed for improving the properties of the bio-based lubricants. There are research that have found bio-lubricants to be used as substitutes for the petroleum-based oils. This provides a massive growth opportunity for the future. Among the most important sectors in the economy of our world is power generation. This is the one sector which drives the operations of every single of the manufacturing industries. There are advancements taking place in manufacturing sector and that has resulted in many new plants being commenced. This is also adding to the increase in demand for electricity in different end-user industries.

Bio-lubricants Companies

Binol Biolubricants

Total S.A.

UBL

Shell

British Petroleum

ExxonMobil

Chevron & British Petroleum

Exxon Mobil

Shell

Chevron

Renewable Lubricants

Statoil Lubricants

Panolin

Bio-lubricants market: Recent Developments:

In March 2020 , Royal Dutch Shell announced the expansion of the lubricant production facility located at Marunda Centre, Indonesia . After the expansion, the plant will be capable of 300-million-liter lubricant production

, announced the expansion of the lubricant production facility located at Marunda Centre, . After the expansion, the plant will be capable of 300-million-liter lubricant production In December 2019 , FUCHS Group acquired 50% shares of three distributor companies based in Zimbabwe , Zambia , and Mozambique to enhance its presence in the sub-Saharan Africa region.

, FUCHS Group acquired 50% shares of three distributor companies based in , , and to enhance its presence in the sub-Saharan Africa region. In January 2018 , ExxonMobil launched Mobil SHC Aware HS (Hydraulic System) Series hydraulic oils, which provides protection in challenging marine operating environments and meet VGP requirements for EAL. This will provide the company with a competitive advantage over others in the bio-lubricants market in the marine application segment.

Bio-lubricants Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation of the bio-lubricants market has been done on the basis of product type into transmission, engine oil, metalworking fluid, general industrial oil, process oil, grease, gear oil and hydraulic fluid. In terms of the end-user industry, the power generation, automotive, heavy equipment, metallurgy, food and beverage and chemical manufacturing sector has been showing the greatest growth. In terms of base oil, it is expected that vegetable oil segment will be growing in the market the most.

The most dominant market position of the vegetable oil segment is attributed to the fact that it is highly biodegradable, less in toxicity and higher in lubricity. This is a growth may be attributed to the availability of the vegetable oil seeds which might be used for the raw materials. The industrial segment consists of the marine industry and the construction and agriculture industry. These are two industries which are the biggest consumers of the bio-lubricants. Further, many regulations have made it necessary that the bio-lubricants are used and are therefore used in the shipping vehicles as per the guidelines given by the world. This drives the market significantly.

Bio-lubricants Market Key Trends

Turbines here are playing a major role in the energy sector for the generation of electricity, irrespective of this source of electricity, that is the wind, hydro, solar, thermal etc. The turbines are also used in the power generation. Apart from turbines, the significant components in the sector of power generation includes the bearings, pumps, compressors, fans, hydraulic systems and gears. The wind turbines get subjected to different factors such as high pressure, humidity high loads, temperature and vibrations. The turbine and gear oils have wide usage in the sector for the purposes of lubrication.

Companies are aware already supporting the fact that the reduction of the total ownership cost across lifetime of this machinery is important for extracting the best value possible from this investment. Though, the impact of this cost is underestimated too often. Generally, the lubricant cost is going to account for a very less portion of the company's operational cost in their total expenditure.

Reginal Analysis:

China along with the US are two powers which dominate the market. In the region of Asia-Pacific, the third largest consumer is China in the region with a growth economically. The demand sees an increase in China which is led by the development in the iron, steel, construction and cement sectors along with the demand for cooling which is also going to grow. The power demands of India will also be increasing significantly. This is coming from the high demands of buildings which comes from the air conditioning along with the high access to electricity in the country.

Government in Japan has also planned the building of many new power plants which are coal powered in the country. They are going to do this by the used of technology that is high-energy and low-emission and uses the quality black coal. There is an increase in the number of power plants and that has had a consequent effect of the use of bio-lubricants in the power plants in the coming few years. The increase all over across the region is going to drive the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

On Special Requirement Bio-lubricants Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France,U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

