Taiwan Legislator Delivers Bitcoin Policy Institute Report on Bitcoin Reserve to Premier and Central Bank Governor

Dr. Ko Ju-Chun presented BPI's research on establishing a Bitcoin reserve for Taiwan during formal interpellation session at the Legislative Yuan

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwanese Legislator Dr. Ko Ju-Chun delivered the Bitcoin Policy Institute's report on establishing a Bitcoin reserve for Taiwan directly to Premier Cho Jung-tai and Central Bank of China (CBC) Governor Yang Chin-long during a formal interpellation session at the Legislative Yuan on April 29.

During the session, Legislator Ko presented the report's findings and urged Taiwan's executive branch to explore allocating a portion of the country's $602 billion in foreign exchange reserves to Bitcoin as a strategic national asset. He also requested that the CBC produce a new report within one month on stablecoins and broader digital asset reserves.

Video of Dr. Ko's interpellation is available at https://youtu.be/3L5Spqd4oN4?si=ygKUmHjyTtx3nox0&t=746

Taiwan operates under a semi-presidential system in which the premier leads the executive branch and holds significant decision-making authority over domestic policy. The delivery of the report to both the head of government and the central bank governor during a formal legislative proceeding represents a significant advancement of the policy conversation around Bitcoin reserves in Taiwan.

The BPI report, authored by BPI Fellow Jacob Langenkamp and published in March 2026, examines the geopolitical, economic, and trade rationale for Taiwan to hold Bitcoin as a reserve asset. It notes that more than 80% of Taiwan's reserves are concentrated in U.S. dollar-denominated assets, creating vulnerability to currency debasement and geopolitical disruption. The report argues that Bitcoin provides unique advantages for Taiwan, including resistance to seizure in a blockade scenario and independence from any single sovereign monetary policy.

"BPI's research is reaching the highest levels of government, both here in the United States and abroad," said Sam Lyman, head of research at the Bitcoin Policy Institute. "Dr. Ko's decision to present this report directly to the premier and central bank governor demonstrates the seriousness with which Taiwan's lawmakers are evaluating Bitcoin as a strategic asset. Our job is to educate the public on the benefits of Bitcoin, and this report is in furtherance of that goal."

"Taiwan faces a unique convergence of geopolitical risk and reserve concentration that makes the case for Bitcoin reserves especially compelling," said Langenkamp. "In a scenario where physical gold is stranded and dollar reserves face restrictions, Bitcoin remains fully accessible without physical transport."

Legislator Ko, who serves as vice co-chair of the Legislative Yuan's US-Taiwan Caucus and founder of the Emerging Technology Exchange Association, first raised the report's findings with CBC Governor Yang during an interpellation session on March 30. Monday's session marked the first time the report was formally presented to the premier.

Taiwan's central bank had previously evaluated Bitcoin as a reserve asset in late 2025, concluding it was unsuitable due to volatility, liquidity, and custody concerns. However, the CBC committed to a digital asset sandbox using 210 seized bitcoin for future testing.

The full report is available at https://www.btcpolicy.org/articles/geopolitical-economic-and-trade-benefits-of-establishing-a-bitcoin-reserve-for-taiwan.

The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit research organization dedicated to advancing understanding of Bitcoin and its implications for public policy. Through rigorous research, education, and policy analysis, BPI informs policymakers, regulators, and the public about Bitcoin's role in the financial system.

SOURCE Bitcoin Policy Institute