Bladex solidifies its role as a bridge between Latin America and the global financial markets

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bladex (NYSE: BLX) announced today the successful closing of a new US$150 million global syndicated loan, in which Nexent Bank N.V. acted as Sole Lead Arranger and Bookrunner. This underscores Bladex's continued access to international financial markets and reinforces its strategy to diversify funding sources.

The transaction included the participation of ten financial institutions from the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Egypt, India and Albania, expanding the Bank's network of international investors and reinforcing its position as a regional reference in the financial markets.

"We are very pleased with this new facility, which is particularly significant for Bladex. It not only enabled us to secure resources under highly competitive terms, but it also opened doors in markets where the Bank previously had no presence, laying a solid foundation for relationships that will continue strengthening the diversification of our funding sources," said Eduardo Vivone, Executive Vice President of Treasury and Capital Markets at Bladex.

For his part, Jorge Salas, Chief Executive Officer of Bladex, commented: "This transaction, which efficiently complements our solid deposit base, is aligned with Bladex's strategy to consolidate its role as a bridge between Latin America and the global financial markets. The funds obtained will allow us to continue supporting the development of our region and the growth and expansion of our clients. We thank all participating institutions and, in particular, acknowledge the outstanding work of Nexent Bank N.V., whose professionalism and efficiency were essential to the successful execution of this operation."

Bladex is a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of the Latin American and Caribbean countries. It began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and regional integration. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States of America, as well as a representative license in Peru, to provide services and regional support to its client base, which includes financial entities and corporations. Bladex has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange, United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include central banks, state banks, and representative entities from 23 Latin American and Caribbean countries, commercial banks, and institutional and private investors through the public offering of its shares.

