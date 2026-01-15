Bladex to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 24, 2026

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bladex (NYSE: BLX, or "the Bank"), a Panama-based multinational bank originally established by the central banks of 23 Latin-American and Caribbean countries to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region, announced that it will host a virtual investor day on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.

At this event, Bladex's leadership will reflect on the successful execution of its 2022–2026 strategic plan, delivered ahead of schedule, and will present the next phase of the company's evolution leading up to 2030. The executive team will share how the Bank is expanding its role from a specialized trade lender to a transactional trade banking platform for Latin America, scaling fee-based products, capturing trade flows across the region, and outlining Bladex's long-term vision, technology-enabled capabilities, and disciplined path to sustainable value creation.

Bladex's 2026 Investor Day is open to the investment community. To register, please visit bladexday.com. Registered attendees will receive confirmation and additional event details. A webcast replay and slide presentation will be available after the event.

For more information, please contact Bladex Investor Relations at [email protected] or InspIR Group at [email protected], +1-646-940-8843.

About Bladex:

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX) since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries; commercial banks and financial institutions; and institutional and retail investors through its public listing. For further information on Bladex, please access its website at www.bladex.com or contact the Investor Relations team at [email protected].

Carlos Daniel Raad - Executive VP IR & ESG

Tel: +507 366-4925

E-mail: [email protected] / [email protected]

