BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE CELEBRATES ITS ICONIC NEW ORLEANS-STYLE ICED COFFEE WITH NEW NOLA CRAFT INSTANT COFFEE BLEND

Affectionately known as NOLA, Blue Bottle's New Orleans-Style Iced Coffee has become one of the brand's most popular drinks, with around three million sold annually in cafes across the US and Asia. First introduced in 2005 when Blue Bottle founder James Freeman started selling it at farmers markets in the San Francisco Bay Area as an iced-latte alternative, NOLA is inspired by the traditional New Orleans tradition of serving sweet, milky coffee cut with chicory. Over the years, the recipe has been perfected to achieve a delightful balance of coffee, chicory, and sweetness offering a harmonious experience in every sip.

"In celebration of longtime guest favorite, NOLA, we're proud to introduce NOLA Craft Instant Coffee Blend as a way for more people to enjoy this coveted drink," said Benjamin Brewer, Senior Director, Global Innovation and Coffee Quality at Blue Bottle Coffee. "After countless tastings, we perfected NOLA Instant, ensuring it encapsulates the signature flavor that fans of the drink have come to cherish. With this new addition, alongside our diverse range of NOLA creations and Summer of NOLA festivities, we invite everyone to indulge in the distinct taste of NOLA wherever they may be."

Blue Bottle has continuously expanded NOLA offerings, evolving from a singular beverage into an entire experience with a diverse product portfolio. In its cafe, Blue Bottle has introduced variations such as Hot NOLA, seasonal flavors, and formats like NOLA Cola, NOLA Shakeratos, and NOLA Floats. The introduction of Iced NOLA cartons in 2010 further broadened its availability to grocery stores, where it has remained a top seller in natural grocery stores. Meanwhile, the introduction of offerings such as Blue Bottle's New Orleans-Style Coffee and Roasted Chicory Kit and NOLA Concentrate make it easy to enjoy the refreshing drink at home. Most recently, Blue Bottle introduced NOLA Almonds, chocolate-dipped almonds infused with New Orleans-Style Coffee in Blue Bottle cafes.

INTRODUCING NOLA CRAFT INSTANT COFFEE BLEND

Blue Bottle is excited to introduce NOLA Craft Instant Coffee Blend, combining the beloved NOLA flavor with the brand's innovative approach to soluble coffee. Crafted from Blue Bottle's specialty coffee and chicory blend, the coffee is transformed into aromatic granules that dissolve instantly, delivering the classic NOLA taste with ease. Enjoying an Iced NOLA - Blue Bottle's top-selling drink in the US during the summer months - is now as simple as adding water, iced, and your preferred milk to sip wherever you are year-round.

Starting July 23, guests can purchase NOLA Craft Instant Coffee Blend in a package of five pre-portioned single-serve sachets ($10), a three-pack set of 15 sachets ($26), and in a one-box set with Blue Bottle's Subminimal NanoFoamer ($47) online, in Blue Bottle cafes, or on Blue Bottle's TikTok Shop.

NOLA SUMMER

To celebrate the Summer of NOLA, Blue Bottle is hitting the road with the NOLA Truck Tour. From the sunny beaches of Korea to the busy streets of Tokyo, NOLA trucks will bring dreamy, indulgent NOLA experiences to popular summer spots throughout July and August. Confirmed truck locations, dates, and opening hours are subject to change based on locations outlined below:

Yangyang Surfyy Beach, South Korea : July 12 - August 25

: Dayuntiandi, Shenzhen, China : July 28 - September 17

: Toyosu Park, Tokyo, Japan : August 17 - August 22

: Malibu, CA , USA: August 30 - September 2 Malibu Chili Cook Off - Tickets required

, USA: New York : Dates and locations to be announced

Guests can track the NOLA trucks in the US on Blue Bottle's Instagram, @bluebottle , to learn where the truck will pop up next.

The NOLA Truck Tour is a highlight of Blue Bottle's NOLA Summer celebration which kicked off in June in select Blue Bottle cafes. Special summer offerings available through August 4 include:

NOLA Cold Foam - New Orleans-style iced Coffee topped with a cloud-like concoction of sweet vanilla cream and a dash of savory salt. Offered for a limited time at select cafes.

- New Orleans-style iced Coffee topped with a cloud-like concoction of sweet vanilla cream and a dash of savory salt. Offered for a limited time at select cafes. NOLA Fridays - Every Friday enjoy $1 off any 12 oz or 15 oz New Orleans-Style Coffee drink, including the NOLA Shakerato, in all Blue Bottle cafes between 2pm-4pm when ordering on Blue Bottle's mobile app.

Celebrate the rich heritage and innovative spirit of Blue Bottle Coffee with the new NOLA Craft Instant Coffee Blend and join the Summer of NOLA festivities. For more information, please visit www.bluebottlecoffee.com . Follow along on Instagram via @bluebottle.

About Blue Bottle

Blue Bottle Coffee was founded by James Freeman in Oakland, California, in 2002 with a simple yet revolutionary idea: to serve delicious coffee, roasted fresh and brewed to order, sourced from the finest coffee farms. Today, Blue Bottle is a global network of cafes in the US and Asia. We are the leader in specialty coffee, driven by our obsession for quality and our commitment to environmental health. Our belief is simple and our goal unchanged: to connect the world to delicious coffee, because delicious coffee makes life more beautiful. Follow Blue Bottle on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, or visit bluebottlecoffee.com for more information.

