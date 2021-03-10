Blue Shield of California Announces More than 1,200 COVID-19 Vaccination Sites Join California's Enhanced Provider Network

OAKLAND, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California, as the state of California's third- party administrator, has made significant progress in supporting the state's goal of providing vaccines to all Californians equitably, safely and as quickly as possible, especially for communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

The state's enhanced provider network now includes more than 1,200 vaccination sites across California, represented by nearly 90 healthcare providers that include Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), community clinics, multi-county entities, hospital systems, medical groups, pharmacies and others.

Combined with the mega sites operated by the federal government, California is well on its way to exceeding the goal of creating statewide capacity to administer more than 4 million vaccinations a week by April.

"We are pleased with the tremendous progress Blue Shield has made in building capacity to deliver vaccinations to Californians quickly, safely and equitably," said California Government Operations Agency Secretary Yolanda Richardson. "Due to the good work of the Blue Shield and state teams, as well as local public health leadership across the state, I believe California will be ready to administer the increasing supplies of COVID-19 vaccine we expect to receive from the federal government in the weeks ahead."

The latest list of participating vaccine providers can be found at this link.

"Our goal is to save lives by helping to provide all Californians equitable access to the vaccines, especially in those communities hardest hit by the pandemic," said Paul Markovich, president and CEO, Blue Shield of California. "We are working diligently with local, county and state officials, healthcare providers, and other important stakeholders to build a high-performing network that's only constrained by the supply we receive. Together, we can defeat this pandemic, reopen our economy and more quickly return to normalcy."

Below are more details on the enhanced network:

More than 1,200 vaccination sites currently in the state's enhanced provider network

All multi-county entities have contracted

OptumServe locations are being expanded

Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in the Wave 1 counties have signed the third-party administrator network contract

Finalizing details on vaccination options for home bound residents and Californians with disabilities

Finalizing agreements with counties, including equity plans that engage community-based organizations

It is important to note that during the March transition period, the providers already administering the vaccine will continue to receive doses to ensure vaccines are available to as many Californians as possible. The aim is to enhance the vaccine provider network to increase its capacity and support the state's goal to administer 4 million doses a week.



Blue Shield continues to work expeditiously to have as many eligible providers participate in the enhanced network including FQHCs, community clinics, multi-county entities, hospital systems, medical groups, pharmacies and others. Together, the goal is to build a network that reaches every corner of the Golden State, especially those communities that have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic.

Blue Shield is a nonprofit health plan that's answering the call by the state to support its vaccine distribution efforts to help save lives. The health plan is working closely with each county, their public health leaders, and state officials to build a vaccine network to help meet the state's goal to ensure all Californians have access to the vaccines equitably, efficiently and as quickly as possible.

The health plan is taking on this effort at cost without making a profit from the state. Blue Shield is not charging the state for its staff time devoted to this effort. It will only bill the state actual expenses to support the network up to the limit of the contract.

