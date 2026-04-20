Blue Shield of California Announces New Leader to Drive Nonprofit Health Plan's Innovative Pharmacy Services for Members

Industry veteran Hayley Park, PharmD, named senior vice president and chief pharmacy officer; to lead the health plan's prescription drug programs

OAKLAND, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California today announced Hayley Park, PharmD, has joined the nonprofit health plan as its new senior vice president and chief pharmacy officer.

Blue Shield of California announces Hayley Park, PharmD, has been named senior vice president and chief pharmacy officer. She will lead the health plan’s prescription drug programs.

In this role, Dr. Park will lead Blue Shield's prescription drug programs, with a focus on making medication more affordable, accessible, and easier to use for members. She will also work across Blue Shield teams and stakeholders to continue to enhance the health plan's Pharmacy Care Reimagined initiative: a first-of-its-kind pharmacy management model that focuses on providing members with more transparent and sustainably affordable prescription drug services to improve care and strengthen health outcomes.

Dr. Park brings more than 25 years of healthcare experience, including a clinical background as a pharmacist. Most recently, she served as vice president of Pharmacy Operations and Services at Kaiser Permanente Northern California, where she helped modernize pharmacy care and reduce drug costs for patients.

"Hayley is a dedicated and experienced pharmacy leader who is committed to helping people get the medicines they need at a price they can afford," said Susan Mullaney, chief operating officer at Blue Shield of California. "Throughout her career, she has led meaningful change by putting patients first through improving quality of care while lowering costs. Her purpose-driven leadership will help us continue building a healthcare system that is worthy of our family and friends and sustainably affordable."

During her time at Kaiser Permanente, Dr. Park helped lower prescription drug costs for members by improving how medications were selected and managed, especially for complex and high-cost treatments. She also played a key leadership role during the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccine planning for Kaiser Permanente's national pharmacy organization and the establishment of a large-scale vaccination site.

"What drew me to Blue Shield is that it's a mission-driven nonprofit health plan that's committed to improving member health and their lives — not just lowering costs for medications," Dr. Park said. "As pharmacy care shifts to support individuals in a more connected and personalized way, I am excited to join an organization that is transforming health care to make it more accessible for everyone."

Dr. Park holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, completed a Fellowship in Pharmacoeconomics from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and earned both her Doctor of Pharmacy and Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy degrees from the University of Toronto.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. The health plan is a taxpaying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with 6 million members, over 6,500 employees and more than $27 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $60 million to the Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities.

For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

CONTACT: Mark Seelig

Blue Shield of California

510-607-2359

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Shield of California