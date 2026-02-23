Blue Shield of California Appoints Veteran Finance Leader Kevin Jacobsen to Board of Directors

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California today announced the appointment of Kevin Jacobsen, former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of The Clorox Company, to the nonprofit health plan's Board of Directors. Jacobsen brings more than three decades of financial and operational leadership experience across global organizations.

During his seven years as CFO at Clorox, he oversaw financial reporting and controls, enterprise risk management, tax, treasury, internal audit, investor relations, global business services, and mergers and acquisitions.

Blue Shield of California appoints veteran finance leader Kevin Jacobsen to its Board of Directors

"Kevin is a deeply respected financial leader with firsthand experience guiding organizations through major operational and digital transformation," said Pamela DeCoste, Board Chair for Blue Shield of California. "His ability to navigate complexity while keeping a long‑term view will be invaluable to Blue Shield of California as we continue to modernize healthcare delivery and further strengthen our goal to create a healthcare system that's worthy of our family and friends and sustainably affordable."

As a member of Clorox's executive team, Jacobsen was a coarchitect of the company's multiyear IGNITE transformation strategy, focused on strengthening operations, advancing digital capabilities, evolving the portfolio and significantly expanding innovation. As part of this role, Kevin oversaw the implementation of Clorox's global ERP financial reporting and controls and financial planning modules, enhancing enterprise-wide processes and operational efficiency. He also led the creation of a Global Business Services organization designed to deliver productivity savings while improving business outcomes through advanced technology.

Jacobsen brings extensive board and governance experience. In addition to Blue Shield of California's Board of Directors, he serves on the board of Avista Corporation, where he is a member of the Audit, Operations and Technology Committees. He is a Qualified Financial Expert and has served in leadership roles including Chair of the Board of the Clorox Captive Insurance Company from 2021 to 2025. He was also a prior member of the Economic Advisory Council of the San Francisco Federal Reserve from 2022 through 2024.

"Blue Shield's mission and values resonate deeply with me, particularly its commitment to affordability, transparency and improving the healthcare system for all Californians," said Jacobsen. "I'm honored to join the Blue Shield of California Board of Directors, and I look forward to contributing my experience to support the nonprofit health plan's mission to provide access to quality health care that's sustainably affordable for everyone."

Jacobsen holds an MBA from the University of Rochester, completed the Wharton Executive Education Program and earned a finance degree from the University of California, Riverside.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. The health plan is a taxpaying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with 6 million members, over 6,500 employees and more than $27 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $60 million to the Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

CONTACT: Mark Seelig

Blue Shield of California

510-607-2359

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Shield of California