Blue Shield of California Is Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for Fifth Consecutive Year

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California has once again been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2021 by the Ethisphere Institute, the global leader in defining and advancing the standard of ethical business practices. It is the fifth consecutive year the nonprofit health plan has received this designation. In 2021, Ethisphere recognized 135 honorees spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.

"We are delighted to receive this distinction for a ninth time. This recognition is a testament to the fact that even during a time of extended and unprecedented stress, when character matters most, ethical behavior and personal integrity are part of our D.N.A. at Blue Shield of California," said Hope Scott, Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer. "We promote ethical leadership and a commitment to compliance with the spirit and the letter of the law, ensuring that our more than 7,000 employees understand and live our values every day and are empowered to do the right thing."

Blue Shield's employees played a leading role in responding to major health and social issues in 2020. It also elected its first woman to chair the board of directors and achieved gender balance on the board.

Regarding the pandemic, Blue Shield leaders volunteered to help the state of California stand up a statewide testing infrastructure for Covid-19, supported its members and providers with financial assistance and is now supporting efforts to distribute the vaccine.

The company has also been actively supporting social justice issues and advocating for health policy initiatives that help all Californians.

Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies assessment considers more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain.

"While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "Congratulations to everyone at Blue Shield of California for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

The full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found here.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association with over 4 million members, 6,800 employees and more than $20 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $500 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation since 2002 to have an impact on California communities.

