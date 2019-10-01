Blue Shield of California Offers Innovative Benefits, Services to Medicare Advantage Members, Expands Geographic Footprint in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California Medicare Advantage members will be eligible for new benefits, services and clinically-proven technological tools to help them improve their health and get to the doctor starting in 2020. The nonprofit health plan is also expanding to serve the full counties of Los Angeles, Riverside (including Palm Springs), San Bernardino, Kern and Ventura.

"The mission of our nonprofit health plan is to bring affordable and quality health care to as many Californians as possible," said Krista Bowers, General Manager, Senior Markets, Blue Shield of California. "As more of the baby boomer generation ages into Medicare, getting them access to new services, benefits and technology is a priority."

Blue Shield's Medicare Advantage plans offer services such as coverage for over-the-counter (OTC) items, access to physicians via smartphones or computer, and transportation to appointments. Benefits vary by plans and service area.

In addition, Blue Shield has added access for Medicare Advantage plan members to its Wellvolution℠ platform, providing personalized online and in-person programs that use lifestyle to prevent, treat and even reverse disease. The platform – previously only available to people enrolled in Blue Shield's commercial health plans – gives members access to a best-in-class network of clinically proven health-management and wellness resources that empowers members to take control in improving their own health. The conditions that Wellvolution can help address include:

Sleep quality

Stress management

Physical activity

Diet and nutrition

Tobacco cessation

Cardio-metabolic disease prevention (e.g. diabetes, heart disease, etc.)

Chronic condition reversal

Select Blue Shield Medicare Advantage plans in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside Counties will also include a benefit for routine transportation services to access non-emergent health care, such as physician office visits and to other plan-approved health care related destinations, at no additional cost.

Blue Shield is introducing two new plans for Southern California: Blue Shield Inspire and Blue Shield Vital. Blue Shield Inspire will be offered in Los Angeles and Orange counties and will offer members supplemental benefits including a personal emergency response system, routine dental, hearing aids, and the SilverSneakers® Fitness Program. Blue Shield Vital provides members with a reduction to their monthly Part B premium, up to $600 annually. Blue Shield Vital will be offered in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Also, in order to give members more care provider options in Southern California, Blue Shield has expanded its network relationship to provide its Medicare Advantage plan members access to UCLA Health.

Medicare's Annual Election Period is October 15, 2019 to December 7, 2019. For more information about Blue Shield's Medicare plan offerings, please visit https://blueshieldcamedicare.com/.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a health care system worthy of our family and friends that is sustainably affordable. We are a nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association with 6,800 employees, more than $20 billion in annual revenue and 4.3 million members. Founded in 1939 and headquartered in San Francisco, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medi-Cal and Medicare health care service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $500 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation since 2002 to have a positive impact on California communities.

For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit our News Center at www.news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

