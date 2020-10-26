Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan Sends Health and Wellness Care Packages to Members

MONTEREY PARK, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan is providing a complimentary "A Healthy Gift for You" care package for members of Blue Shield Promise Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan), Blue Shield Promise TotalDual Plan (HMO D-SNP) and Blue Shield Promise Coordinated Choice Plan (HMO) to help support them during the COVID-19 pandemic and the flu season.

The package includes a variety of over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness items such as a thermometer, sugar-free lozenges, hand sanitizer, oral hygiene products, weekly pill cases, and more. The boxes, arriving in time for the holiday season, are a token of appreciation for over 26,000 Blue Shield Promise Cal MediConnect Plan, Blue Shield Promise TotalDual Plan and Blue Shield Promise Coordinated Choice Plan members.

"It is especially important during this flu season, that we help coordinate the care and well-being of our members," said Krista Bowers, General Manager and Vice President of Senior Markets for Blue Shield of California. "Providing thermometers can enable this community to track their health, while they are staying at home. Good oral hygiene is sometimes forgotten as preventive care towards respiratory illness. While we face both the flu and COVID-19, this 'Healthy Gift Box' is a reminder that we are here to serve as their trusted healthcare partner."

The care package is part of Blue Shield Promise's and its parent company Blue Shield of California's ongoing efforts to help support members, providers and the community during the public health emergency. The year's support included:

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan providing $100,000 in grants to support nutrition for Southern Californians during the coronavirus pandemic.

to support nutrition for Southern Californians during the coronavirus pandemic. Donating $500,000 to the Oakland COVID-19 Relief Fund to support pop-up coronavirus testing sites and other community initiatives.

to the to support pop-up coronavirus testing sites and other community initiatives. Using latest technology to deliver personalized care by using machine learning to identify members with heightened needs during the pandemic.

to deliver personalized care by using machine learning to identify members with heightened needs during the pandemic. More than $200 million financial support program for qualifying in-network providers and hospitals facing financial pressures as a result of the pandemic.

million financial for qualifying in-network providers and hospitals facing financial pressures as a result of the pandemic. New Primary Care Reimagined program that provides in-network physician groups access to an array of latest technologies to enhance their delivery of care, and new reimbursement models that results in more predictable cash flow for physician practices.

program that provides in-network physician groups access to an array of latest technologies to enhance their delivery of care, and new reimbursement models that results in more predictable cash flow for physician practices. Offering a new digital tool to Blue Shield's network hospitals at no additional cost to help them triage the influx of patients seeking advice on COVID-19 or other medical care.

to Blue Shield's network hospitals at no additional cost to help them triage the influx of patients seeking advice on COVID-19 or other medical care. Providing $100,000 support to MedShare, a San Francisco Bay area nonprofit organization that provides personal protective equipment (PPE) to nonprofit community healthcare providers.

For more help and resources, please visit blueshieldca.com/promise. For Blue Shield Promise Cal MediConnect Plan, you can also call Member Services at (855) 905-3825, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. For Blue Shield Promise Medicare plans, you can call Customer Care at 1-800-544-0088, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week from October 1 through March 31, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., weekdays from April 1 through September 30.

About Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan is a managed care organization, wholly owned by Blue Shield of California, offering Medi-Cal, Medicare-Medicaid Plans, and Medicare Advantage HMO and Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plans. It is led by healthcare professionals with a "members-first" philosophy and committed to building a quality network of providers and partnering with community organizations for more than 400,000 members. For more information about Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, please visit www.blueshieldca.com/promise . For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit www.news.blueshieldca.com . Or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

