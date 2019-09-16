Blue Shield of California Provides Medicare Beneficiaries More Benefits With New Medicare Supplement Plan G Extra

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California today announced its new Medicare Supplement Plan G Extra, the latest addition to its Medicare Supplement plan portfolio that offers innovative services such as coverage for over-the-counter items, access to physicians via smartphones and a gym membership at no additional cost.

Blue Shield's Medicare Supplement Plan G Extra is available to Medicare beneficiaries throughout California that's designed to be affordable. This new plan has all the benefits offered by Medicare Supplement Plan G plus additional services such as:

Over-the-Counter (OTC) items benefits: including up to $100 allowance per quarter at CVS for eligible OTC health and wellness products such as cold and allergy medicines, first-aid supplies and pain relievers

Physician consultation benefits: available by phone or video via computer or mobile application

Hearing aid benefits: including an annual hearing test and savings on Vista brand mid-level and premium-level hearing aids

Vision benefits: including coverage for the cost of eye exams, frames, eyeglass or contact lenses that are not traditionally covered by original Medicare

SilverSneakers® Fitness Program: includes a fitness benefit at no extra cost

"We are thrilled to introduce our new, innovative Medicare Supplement Plan G Extra, providing additional benefits for Medicare beneficiaries throughout California," said Krista Bowers, General Manager, Senior Markets, Blue Shield of California. "The Medicare landscape continues to change and evolve, and we are excited to offer members of the Medicare community this new product."

Medicare's Annual Election Period is October 15, 2019 to December 7, 2019. For more information about Blue Shield's Medicare offerings, please visit https://blueshieldcamedicare.com/.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a health care system worthy of our family and friends that is sustainably affordable. We are a not for profit, independent member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association with 4 million members, 6,800 employees and more than $20 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 and headquartered in San Francisco, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare health care service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $500 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation since 2002 to have an impact on California communities.

For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com.

