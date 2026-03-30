BLUETTI Showcased ES125 C&I Energy Storage System and Home ESS at RENEO 2026

BUDAPEST, Hungary, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a leading global leader in clean energy storage solutions, showcased its ES125 Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Energy Storage System together with its whole-house ESS solutions at RENEO 2026, Central Europe's premier renewable energy trade fair. With top-class craftsmanship, expert consulting, and local support, BLUETTI provides one-stop energy solutions for businesses, industries, and homes, helping accelerate the region's clean energy transition.

Empowering C&I Operations with Reliable Energy System

ES125 C&I Energy Storage System and Home ESS at RENEO 2026

As grid instability and volatile electricity prices continue to challenge Central Europe's industrial sector, BLUETTI introduces the ES125 to help businesses maintain uninterrupted operations while reducing energy costs.

The ES125 features an all-in-one design that integrates battery, PCS, STS, BMS, and EMS into a single cabinet for fast deployment. Each unit delivers 125 kW output and 257 kWh capacity, scalable up to 2,057 kWh to support large-scale applications such as manufacturing plants, construction sites, and healthcare facilities.

Engineered for durability, the system adopts liquid cooling, long-life LiFePO4 battery cells, IP54 electrical compartment protects against dust and water. Its AI-powered BMS and EMS enable intelligent energy optimization, including peak shaving strategies that potentially reduce electricity expenses by 20% to 50%. In addition, Virtual Power Plant (VPP) compatibility allows businesses to unlock revenue streams through energy trading programs.

EP2000: A Scalable All-in-One Whole-Home Energy Storage Solution for Modern Home

Aligned with Hungary's ongoing national energy initiatives, BLUETTI showcased the VDE-approved EP2000 three phase whole-home residential ESS, designed for homeowners seeking energy autonomy and lower utility bills.

The EP2000 system is designed for detached homes, villas, farms, and off-grid houses. Its all-in-one modular design integrates the hybrid inverter, battery, and EMS into one solution, requiring only rooftop solar panels to complete the system.

A single unit delivers 20 kW output for whole-home backup and supports 2-7 B700 battery packs (7.37 kWh each), offering 14.7-51.6 kWh of flexible capacity. Up to three systems can be paralleled, scaling to 60 kW / 154.8 kWh. With an industry-leading 98% inverter efficiency, it can save over 584 kWh annually compared with conventional low-voltage solutions.

Supporting up to 30 kW solar input per unit (expandable to 90 kW), the EP2000 can fully utilize the roof area to generate electricity and store excess power for the whole family at night, maximizing self-consumption. A dedicated mobile app makes system management, monitoring, and OTA updates simple and convenient.

About BLUETTI

Founded in 2013, BLUETTI is a technology pioneer in clean energy solutions, delivering advanced energy storage systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Committed to innovation and sustainability, BLUETTI is trusted by over 3.5 million users across more than 120 countries and regions. Learn more at: https://bluetti-ess.com/

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