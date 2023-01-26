BOC Group Once Again Named a Leader for Its Product ADOIT in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Architecture Tools

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group, the leading global vendor of Enterprise Modelling Software for BPM, EA and GRC, announced that they were named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools1, for their EA suite ADOIT, for the second consecutive year.

What's more, ADOIT achieved excellent results in the accompanying Gartner Critical Capabilities report2, scoring above average for all five use cases (as of September 30, 2022).

Christoph Moser, ADOIT product manager added: "Our forward-looking, client-focused approach, combined with our highly capable platform continuously sets BOC apart in the EA vendors crowd. ADOIT's trajectory towards user-centric services only emphasizes this further – helping organizations democratize architecture work and foster innovation through EA".

The Enterprise Architecture Suite ADOIT is a central EA collaboration hub and golden source of architecture data, providing key insights that empower business and IT leaders to make smart investment decisions when re-designing their digital enterprise.

To learn more about how BOC Group and ADOIT facilitate enterprise transformation, click here.

[1] Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools," Akshay Jhawar, Gilbert van der Heiden, Andrew Gianni, Andreas Frangou, December 12 2022

[2] Gartner," Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Architecture", Andrew Gianni, Gilbert van der Heiden, Akshay Jhawar, Andreas Frangou, December 13, 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BOC Group

BOC Group provides state-of-the-art Enterprise Modelling Software for successful business management in the digital era. Our tools are based on interconnectivity. They adapt freely to your needs and can collaborate with a wide-range of ecosystem applications.

ADOIT global customers include Allianz, Dentsu Aegis, iHeart Media, PostFinance, the Vienna International Airport and more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984109/BOC_Logo.jpg

Contact

BOC Information Technologies Consulting GmbH

Ing. Enrique Lobo Cruz

Market Development Manager

+43 1 905 10 81 2250

[email protected]

SOURCE BOC Products & Services AG