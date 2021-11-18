BOC Group Positioned as a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Architecture Tools Report

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group, the leading manufacturer and global vendor of Enterprise Modelling Software in the domains of BPM, EA and GRC, announced today that they have been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools1, with their EA suite ADOIT.

Christoph Moser, ADOIT Product Manager comments: "We believe we have re-affirmed ADOIT's role as an indispensable incubator for innovation and transformation for companies across various industries. In our view, this recognition as a Magic Quadrant Leader further solidifies BOC Group's position at the highest tier of the EA industry."1

The Enterprise Architecture Suite ADOIT is a central EA collaboration hub and golden source of architecture data in an ecosystem of best-of-breed tools. Through combining key asset information, analysing organizational dependencies, and generating data-driven insights, ADOIT supports business and IT leaders in taking smart investment decisions when continuously re-designing their digital enterprise.

BOC Group recommends to reach out to discuss your transformation challenges and how ADOIT could best support you.

1 Gartner," Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture", Gilbert van der Heiden, Akshay Jhawar, Nolan Hart, November 9, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BOC Group

BOC Group crafts and markets state-of-the-art Enterprise Modelling Software for effective and extensive business management in the digital era. Our tools are based on interconnectivity. They are free to adapt to your needs and can collaborate with a wide-range of ecosystem applications.

ADOIT global customers include Allianz, Dentsu Aegis, iHeart Media, PostFinance, the Vienna International Airport and many others.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560841/BOC_Logo.jpg

Contact

BOC Information Technologies Consulting GmbH

Ing. Enrique Lobo Cruz

Market Development Manager

+43 1 905 10 81 2250

[email protected]

SOURCE BOC Products & Services AG

Related Links

https://www.boc-group.com

