BofA to Welcome Nearly 4,000 Summer Interns and Campus Recruits

Hiring reinforces long-term investment in client-facing and technology talent

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America will welcome nearly 4,000 summer interns and full-time campus recruits this summer. This reflects the company's continued, deliberate approach to recruiting high performing talent from more than 500 colleges and universities to support clients and drive long-term growth.

As previously announced, Bank of America remains committed to additional entry-level hiring initiatives, including its Military Veteran Program -- which has resulted in more than 20,000 hires to date – hiring from community colleges and early career programs to meet evolving business needs of its clients globally.

"Our approach to hiring is intentional and long term," said Sheri Bronstein, Chief People Officer at Bank of America. "We focus on attracting the best talent with the right skills, potential, and a strong career mindset —and we invest in growing that talent through long-term careers that meet the needs of our clients and drive responsible growth."

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

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Reporters may contact

John Yiannacopoulos, Bank of America

Phone: 1.646.855.2314

[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation