BOLD FLAVORS, UNLIKELY DUOS: NEW SMIRNOFF SMASH VODKA SODA BRINGS AN UNEXPECTED PICKLEBALL SMASHUP TO THE VEGAS STRIP

The Official Vodka Sponsor of the NFL will host the first-ever Smirnoff SMASH Pickle Bowl, serving up America's new favorite sport, pickleball, with an unexpected twist featuring some of the biggest names in their respective games and hosted by television host, journalist and cultural commentator Speedy Morman:

An iconic melody of flavors, TEAM WATERMELON LIME: Award-winning recording artist Saweetie and pop icon Lance Bass

Award-winning recording artist and pop icon Standing on business, TEAM RASPBERRY PEACH: NFL Legend Vernon Davis and NFL commentator, Kay Adams

NFL Legend and NFL commentator, Holding it down for TEAM PINEAPPLE ORANGE: Reality TV stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies

That leaves one team up for grabs….

TEAM STRAWBERRY DRAGONFRUIT: a more unexpected collab than ever imagined

"Catch me repping Team Watermelon Lime this weekend at the other Big Game in Las Vegas," says Saweetie. "Smirnoff and I are going to smash the competition this year. But enough of the talk, I'll see you on the court."

The inaugural Smirnoff SMASH Pickle Bowl will smash up your favorite celebrities in a tournament like no other on Saturday, February 10 from 2:30 - 4pm PT at RedTail located at Resorts World in Las Vegas. The star-studded showdown will bring together a roster of celebrity players to form duos repping the flavors of each new SMASH Vodka Soda.

"When Smirnoff invited me to bring some of my greatest plays from the field to the pickleball court, of course I couldn't say no," said NFL Legend Vernon Davis. "Just like Smirnoff's new SMASH Vodka Soda, Kay and I are a dynamic duo on the pickleball court. Bottom line, we're coming for the title."

But that's not all… Picklers and football fans can get in on the action too.

Smirnoff is welcoming those in Las Vegas (21+) to experience the Smirnoff SMASH Pickle Bowl – situated along the iconic Las Vegas Strip – and play a round or two of America's new favorite sport before tasting the bold and delicious flavors of new Smirnoff SMASH Vodka Soda. The pickleball courts will be open on Friday, Feb. 9 – Sunday, Feb. 11 for fans to get in on the action, snag coveted Smirnoff swag, and savor the bold flavor of Smirnoff SMASH Vodka Soda.

Friday, February 9 – Resorts World

RedTail at The District at Resorts World

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89109

12pm - 8pm PT

Saturday, February 10 – Resorts World

RedTail at The District at Resorts World

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89109

5pm - 8pm PT

Sunday, February 11 — The Bullseye Tailgate

4223 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Las Vegas, NV 89109

11am - 3pm PT

"Our new Smirnoff SMASH Vodka Soda continues the legacy of unparalleled flavor innovation from the makers of the World's No. 1 Vodka," said Julie Yufe, SVP Rum & Vodka, Diageo. "Smirnoff brings people together to share delicious cocktails and Smirnoff SMASH Vodka Soda is here to champion that same spirit -- we're bringing together a star-studded lineup smashed up with America's newest favorite pastime ahead of one of biggest events in sports!"

The NEW Smirnoff SMASH Vodka Soda variety pack will add more boldness and excitement to your game day celebrations. With a thrilling and unexpected collision of two bold flavors in one can and 100 calories each, Smirnoff SMASH Vodka Soda will be a SMASH hit at your next party or get together. Available in Watermelon Lime, Pineapple Orange, Raspberry Peach and Strawberry Dragon Fruit, these gluten-free RTD offerings are sold in a variety packs, the suggested retail price is $17.99 per 12-pack, or $8.99 per 6-pack.

And the excitement doesn't stop with the biggest stage in sports! Tune in to @smirnoff to see how Smirnoff SMASH Vodka Soda will debut a series of new spots, showcasing how when the unexpected comes together it inspires bold, flavorful hits at the coolest events all year long. Visit smirnoff.com to find Smirnoff SMASH Vodka Soda on shelves near you.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864, revolutionizing drinking culture across generations: from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice in 2000.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

