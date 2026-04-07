BoomerangFX's AUVIA™ AI Clinic Co-Pilot Surpasses 1,000 Monthly Autonomous Consultations Amid Rapid Acceleration Across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific

At the core of this momentum is BoomerangFX's fully integrated platform, where RUN™, BoomerangFX's proprietary EMR designed to manage daily clinic operations through a modern interface—including e-prescribing, scheduling, patient charting, inventory management, payments, and patient financing—works seamlessly with LeadEngineAI™, the most advanced clinic-level CRM combining patient lead generation, conversion, retention and the AUVIA™ AI Clinic Co-Pilot. Together, they form a unified system that enables clinics to operate, attract, convert, and manage patients within a single platform.

RUN™ provides the operational foundation for clinics, while LeadEngineAI™ generates high-intent patient demand across digital channels. The AUVIA™ AI Clinic Co-Pilot then engages and converts those patients through real-time, clinically intelligent conversations, executing across the full patient lifecycle. This closed-loop architecture replaces fragmented systems and manual processes with a single, AI-driven operating model.

Across clinics deploying the platform, BoomerangFX reports outcomes of up to three times revenue growth and upwards of fifty percent higher sustained profitability, driven by faster response times, improved patient conversion, and reduced operational overhead.

Each consultation is conducted autonomously—from initial inquiry through clinical qualification and confirmed booking—typically within 60 seconds and without human intervention.

"We are seeing clinics rapidly adopt AUVIA as their next best employee, migrating onto the BoomerangFX platform to compete in a more digital, consumer-driven healthcare environment," said Jerome Dwight, Co-Founder and CEO of BoomerangFX. "This is not incremental change—it is a structural shift in how private pay healthcare operates."

The AUVIA™ AI Clinic Co-Pilot is supported by a global ecosystem of technology partners, enabling enterprise-grade scalability and continuous optimization. The platform is built on Microsoft Azure and integrates advanced AI capabilities from OpenAI and Google. Communications are enabled through Twilio, while payments and financial services are integrated via Stripe, with patient financing powered by Klarna and Affirm.

These integrations form a comprehensive, closed ecosystem platform connecting patient acquisition, communication, clinical workflows, payments, and financing into a single continuously optimized system. Demand generation is further supported through integrations with Google, Meta, and TikTok.

The AUVIA™ AI Clinic Co-Pilot is purpose-built for private pay healthcare and operates with clinical context across a broad range of treatment categories, including aesthetic medicine, medical weight loss including GLP-1 therapies, hormone optimization, longevity services, hair restoration, and men's and women's sexual health.

Dr. Stephen Mulholland, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Architect of BoomerangFX, an industry pioneer who helped co-create Morpheus8—setting the standard for modern aesthetic radiofrequency technology—and a founding shareholder who played a key role in the Initial Public Offering of InMode on Nasdaq, said:

"AUVIA brings clinical intelligence into every patient interaction. She understands treatments, patient intent, and the nuances of consultation in a way that drives both trust and conversion. This is what enables her to perform at a level beyond traditional systems or generic AI."

BoomerangFX's platform is positioned at the intersection of several of the fastest-growing segments in healthcare, including aesthetics, wellness, longevity, weight loss, sexual health, and hair restoration, all of which continue to shift toward private pay, consumer-driven models. Despite strong demand, these markets remain operationally fragmented, creating a significant opportunity for integrated, AI-powered infrastructure.

Following the validation of autonomous booking conversations, BoomerangFX is expanding AUVIA's capabilities into clinical treatment consultations, compliance documentation, post-treatment engagement, and broader practice administration.

With more than 10,000 clinics globally and recognition as one of North America's fastest-growing technology companies on Deloitte's Fast 500 list for two consecutive years, BoomerangFX continues to expand across international markets.

The company expects AI-driven, autonomous clinic operations to become a defining standard across private pay healthcare globally.

About AUVIA™ AI Clinic Co-Pilot

AUVIA™ AI Clinic Co-Pilot is an autonomous clinical intelligence system designed for private pay healthcare, enabling real-time patient consultation, qualification, and conversion across voice, text, and digital channels.

About BoomerangFX

BoomerangFX is a global AI-powered platform for private pay healthcare, integrating practice management, patient acquisition, AI-driven conversion, financial services, and clinical training into a unified ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Jacqueline Honeysett

Sr. Director Finance & Enterprise Operations

BoomerangFX

E: [email protected]

P: 289-929 -9529

www.boomerangfx.com

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