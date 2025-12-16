Brave Healer Productions Announces the Release of a New Memoir About Helping Trafficking Survivors and Children at Risk

Globally, children comprise one in four trafficking victims.

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Child trafficking is not confined to distant places like Epstein Island or unfamiliar faces—it's happening everywhere, often hidden in plain sight. Behind every statistic is a child: a future stolen and a voice waiting to be heard. That is why Brave Healer Productions is proud to announce the release of Called to Serve: Standing with Survivors and Protecting Children Still at Risk, a new memoir by Susan Ernst, with a foreword by Dr. Pamela Pine, director of Stop the Silence.

Called to Serve: Standing with Survivors and Protecting Children Still at Risk by Susan Ernst

In Called to Serve, Ernst shares her experience volunteering at a rescue facility for trafficked and vulnerable children. These mission trips inspired her to write her first solo book for others who feel drawn to serve, and to raise awareness about the global crime of sex trafficking and child abuse.

Through vivid storytelling and heartfelt reflection, she offers an unflinching look at the realities of exploitation and survival strategies. The book serves as a call to action for those willing to open their eyes, listen deeply, and recognize that real change begins when ordinary people care enough to show up.

Praise for Called to Serve

"Susan Ernst captures the heart of true volunteerism when working with children who have been rescued from exploitation and who may also be at risk for human trafficking. The clear distinction between individualist and collectivist cultures helps readers understand more deeply the complex issues that come with volunteering, particularly overseas. Her inclusion of real stories, some of which may be harder to read than others, brings home the reality of who volunteers are serving and the essential need for cultural humility and sensitivity. Offering solid perspectives and actions to aid volunteers, or anyone interested in knowing 'what works' with child victims, this book is a must-read." — Andi Buerger, JD, founder, Voices Against Trafficking

"Called to Serve is a brave and necessary call to awareness, action, and courageous compassion. The author reminds us that trafficking begins with vulnerability, not kidnapping—and that healing starts with presence, not answers. Through cultural humility, deep listening, and steadfast hope, she reveals the sacred power of showing up. This book will stretch your heart and strengthen your resolve to stand with survivors." — Karen Lynn Robinson, trauma recovery expert and founder, Heal Thrive Dream Holistic Care, Inc.

Author Bio

Susan Ernst is a mother, grandmother, and lifelong advocate for the well-being of children. Her recent journey into writing was born from a life spent caring deeply—from operating a small daycare while raising her two daughters, to volunteering at a rescue center for trafficked children halfway around the world.

Ernst has retired from her real estate appraisal practice, making room for full-time authorship. She is a contributing author to all three volumes of Brave Kids: Short Stories to Inspire Our Future World-Changers, where her stories focus on empowering children with tools to face fear and build resilience. She is also a collaborating author in the recently released Gifts of Wisdom: Practices for Healing and Empowerment.

Find out more about Ernst at www.susanernstauthor.com and www.facebook.com/sernst992/.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published over 80 Amazon best-selling books, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and Sacred Spaces.

A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found at https://lauradifranco.com.

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; www.BraveHealer.com; [email protected]

SOURCE Brave Healer Productions