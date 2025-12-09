America's Joy Magnet, Shari Alyse, leads a team of 24 co-authors writing about keeping the spark of joy alive even in difficult circumstances.

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions announces the release of Joy Unleashed: The Ultimate Guide to Living Your Best Life. Available in print and eBook, the new book helmed by lead author and media personality Shari Alyse explores the distinction between happiness and joy, offering tools for bringing joy to everyday life.

Alyse's search for joy began with a 2010 visit to a Haitian orphanage where the orphans taught her it was possible to experience light and laughter in the middle of loss. "That trip changed the trajectory of my life and work. It set me on a path to truly understand joy. What is it, really? Where do we find it? Can we all access it? I had one million questions, and a spark set off a blaze," she writes.

"I realized that happiness comes and goes with circumstances, but joy is different. Joy is something we're born with, present before the world teaches us to shrink, hide, or dim our light. Joy is steadfast. Joy survives. Joy is unconditional."

Contributing to the volume are well-being expert Tara Stiles, who wrote the foreword, as well as Renata Angelo, Melinda Bourg, Deanna Cotten, Jean Voice Dart, Jeanie Davidson, Jodi DeSantis-Helming, Ilene Dillon, Angel Gold, Julie Goldberg, Lolita Guarin, Rev. Debra Guerrero, R Scott Holmes, Susan Wall Johnson, Melissa Lewis-Stoner, Michael G. Neece, Maggie O'Hara, Michelle Pecak, Felicia Rangel, Dr. Heather Robertson, Tina Marie Romero, Jenny Tasker, Susan Throop, Lulu Trevena, and Rebekah Joy Zayit.

Praise for Joy Unleashed

"I'm beaming! Joy Unleashed is a living miracle. Shari Alyse and her incredible co-authors have written a high-vibe, eye-opening, joyous book that lifts the veil between ordinary and extraordinary living. Each story, each tool, each spark is a doorway back to your limitless self. Read it, live it, and watch the miracles unfold. I love this!" — Dr. Joe Vitale, star of The Secret and Zero Limits movies, author of The Miracle and The Attractor Factor

Author Bio

Shari Alyse is a TV host, best-selling author, and two-time TEDx speaker who helps people reconnect to their joy. Known as America's Joy Magnet, she has been a trusted voice in media and entertainment for over 30 years, making more than 100 appearances on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. She is the host and executive producer of Good Morning Joy, a top-ranked talk show streaming on Amazon Prime, Tubi, Roku, and Apple TV. Alyse co-founded one of the first wellness communities and directories in the United States, and has helped countless entrepreneurs and brands amplify their message through media strategy and PR. Her latest project, Good Morning Joy: Joy Drive, is a docuseries that takes her across the United States, uncovering the secrets of joy and demonstrating how connection is the key to unlocking it.

