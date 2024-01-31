BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions announces the release of Love Initiation: Learning the Language of Soul, a collection of 24 stories written by Julianne Santini and John Mercede, co-founders of Profound Life Wellness, and a group of wellness practitioners and spiritual teachers who spent 13 days together in Egypt.

The group visited sacred sites along the Initiate's Path in 2023 and contributed chapters on such topics as mastering one's state of being for any life situation; learning to listen to your soul's voice; what to do when everything falls apart; finding freedom through forgiveness and finding sacred embodiment in the kitchen.

Julianne and John say, "Within these pages, you'll find individual stories of personal growth, spiritual awakening, and the resilience of our humanness in the face of difficult life situations. What if these initiations weren't happening to us but for us? The voices of Love Initiation run the gamut, presenting introspective, funny, philosophical, and gritty reflections on life and spirituality. This book speaks to the need for an inclusive approach to life while highlighting that profound changes often occur while exploring uncharted territories."

Contributing were authors Barbra Fang Babcock, Kimberly Barrett, Nancy Casey-Humphrey, Kelly Connolly, Patricia H. Elliott, Diane Marie Gallant, Jennifer Kreifels, Melissa Lee, Tiffany McBride, Liz Meitus, Rev. Dr. Mimi Kate Munroe, Christine Nguyen, Marion Noone, Deborah Olson, Andrea Paquette, Judi Raiff, Christina Santini, N.S. Shakti, Dr. Tracey L. Ulshafer, Jeffrey Warren, Margaret West, Atlantis Wolf, and Cloanne Wundrow.

Praise for Love Initiation

"This inspiring collaborative book curated by healers Julianne and John weaves a common thread of commitment to uncovering profound soul truths that guide us through life's challenges. Authors share diverse experiences, from navigating trauma to addressing emotional blocks, offering unique remedies as practical guidance. Each presented practice is a valuable tool to connect with the heart and discover love as the ultimate truth. A beacon of hope, this book serves as a soothing balm for the seeking soul, promising a brighter future." — Emily K. Grieves, artist, best-selling author and healer

"True medicine for the ages. An illuminating collection of inspiring and enlightening psycho-spiritual stories that walk us between the worlds of science and spirituality, guiding our hearts to a heightened understanding and respect for our intuition and sacred longing. This book reminds us that our soul always knows the way home to wholeness." — Stephanie Urbina Jones, author of the Shaman Heart book series, co-founder of Freedom Folk and Soul

"Love Initiation masterfully illustrates how love serves as the fundamental bond uniting us, the healing balm for all wounds, and the key to unlocking our fullest potential. Each chapter stirs a unique, soul-level awakening to our true essence as human beings — we are the tangible embodiment of love, manifest in our actions, emotions, and connections."— Dr. Ahriana Platten, author of Rites and Rituals

About Julianne Santini and John Mercede

As co-founders of Profound Life Wellness, Julianne Santini and John Mercede facilitate transformative experiences through healing sessions, group classes, training, and pilgrimages to sacred sites. Julianne's background as an oncology nurse and John's as a mechanical engineer, fabricator, inventor, and company vice president inspired their life journeys. For a combined 50 years, both have traveled and trained with enlightened masters around the world.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published 58 Amazon best-selling books, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and The Ancestors Within.

