Brave Healer Productions Announces the Release of the Second Volume in Its We Lead Series for Building Collaboration Among Women in Business

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions announces the release of the second volume of its best-selling We Lead: Building Connection, Community and Collaboration for Women in Business series that debuted last year. The latest book is filled with exceptional advice from expert members of the Leading Ladies network, which was created by lead author AliceAnne Loftus in 2016 to help women see the power of connection, collaboration, and community.

We Lead: Building Connection, Community and Collaboration for Women in Business

Loftus writes, "After our first book was published in 2023, we decided to write another together. However, this time, we included a few other Leading Ladies that we've come to know and trust. Through all our shared stories, we're learning and growing even deeper together. I believe leaders are learners, and through our shared experiences, we're learning from one another, recognizing that we're truly not alone, and breaking down narratives that keep women in business from reaching their full potential and feeling successful."

Vol. 2 contributors touch on such themes as building an online following; giving and receiving feedback; the motherhood advantage in business leadership; tips for starting a new career in mid-life; and a plan for thriving in all areas of life. The book contains chapters written by Valerie E. Anias, Julie Blamphin, Jenn Bonk, Trish Brewer, Michelle Briggs, Julie Campbell, Aubrey Edwards, Tina Hamilton, Sophia Hardesty, Erin Harrigan, Elizabeth Harris, Jen Howat, Ellen Lunay, Gala McCray, Karen Morris, Andrea Neville, Jennifer Osterhouse, Dr. Sara Poldmae, Chrissy Rey, Heidi Schmidt, Maura Dowd Sniegoski, Samantha Straub, Lisa M. Van Wormer, and Megan Vaughan.

Praise for the Book

"This book gave me a renewed sense of confidence — not just to keep striving but to embrace the idea that every experience, mine and others', adds to the richness of my own story. It's a reminder that storytelling can truly make us better, more resilient individuals." — Susan Mahaffee, president and founder of People Rise, LLC

"This volume of We Lead is even better than the first! I found so much value in every chapter and loved the Leading Ladies' stories. This is a book that not only every business owner should read, but every woman should read." — Tara De Leon, NSCA Personal Trainer of the Year

"I have never felt this heard and understood on my business journey. These women, their experiences, and their knowledge have made me feel inspired to lead all over again! — Laura Schaeffer, owner/president of Quaintrelle Boutique

Author Bio

AliceAnne Loftus is a seasoned business coach and passionate advocate for women entrepreneurs who is dedicated to empowering clients to achieve personal and professional success. With over 20 years of experience in the business world, Loftus built and scaled multiple successful ventures, demonstrating her expertise in strategic planning and operations. Her journey began with a spark of passion in 2004, and since then, she has navigated numerous business challenges, from economic downturns to rapid growth phases. Loftus specializes in helping women business owners overcome overwhelm and achieve their goals through a holistic approach. She combines her deep understanding of business operations with a focus on personal development, offering tailored strategic planning sessions that address professional and personal dimensions of life.

Connect with Loftus and the Leading Lady Community at https://www.facebook.com/groups/LeadingLadiesAAL

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published over 80 Amazon best-selling books, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and Sacred Spaces.

A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found at https://lauradifranco.com.

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; [email protected]; www.BraveHealer.com

SOURCE Brave Healer Productions