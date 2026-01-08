BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions announces the release of 100 Poems and Possibilities for Healing,Volume 3, two years after the launch of the original best-selling title.

The latest volume is a collection of 100 poems written by a multicultural, multigenerational group of poets, therapists, life coaches, ministers and healers who also offer prompts readers can use to facilitate their inner healing.

Brave Healer Productions Releases the Third Volume of 100 Poems and Possibilities for Healing

It contains a foreword by Asha J.W. Hardnett, the Purpose Doula, who writes, "This collaboration is brilliant. I've previewed this collection and worked through several of the exercises these healers have curated. I know this book is life-changing. These writers didn't share polished performances; they offered their transformed truth, their sacred scars, their hard-won wisdom. They wrote from a place of healing, even if not fully healed, understanding that healing is a process, not a destination."

Lead poet Laura Di Franco — Brave Healer Productions' CEO — said, "You don't have to 'get' every poem. There's no test or right or wrong answer. Just notice what you feel. Notice when a line makes you pause, or when something stirs in your chest. Sometimes it only takes one sentence or phrase to shift everything."

Di Franco's poem For My Soul's Sake is featured.

Jewels in the forest

catch some beams

and flicker crystal rainbows

toward my eyes

Caribbean blue skies

hold the sunrise

like a spotlight

setting the greens on golden fire

My pace slows

my inhale deepens

the silence fills my ears

The first cicada interrupts

I've seen the heron before

four-feet tall

taking flight

leaving goosebumps in his wake

Everything is a miracle

vibrates through each cell

The cell he sits in

a picture that begs to differ

Each step I placed down

on the softer earth

each breath I get to take

reminds me it's my choice

For my soul's sake

I choose miracles

and ease my mind

through this gorgeous day

There are also poems by Melanie Barnes (Da Evangelist), Moody Black, Brigette Burton, Jean Voice Dart, Christine Falcon-Daigle, Lyn Veneziano Fry, Norman Gordon, Elizabeth R. Kipp, Dylan T. MacDonald, Francesca MacDonald, Melissa T. Maxwell, David D. McLeod, Marquis "13 of Nazareth" Mix, Rev. Dr. Karen Schuder, Sensei Timothy Stuetz, Dinahsta "Miss Kiane" Thomas, Lulu Pearl Trevena, and Angela Valis.

As with prior volumes in the series, The InkWELL, a nonprofit serving youth with therapeutic writing and self-discovery programs, benefits from book sales. Visit https://www.theinkwellheals.com/ for more information.

Praise for 100 Poems Vol. 3

"This collection is an altar, a space for healing, for truth-telling, for remembering. It shows that the journey toward wholeness isn't forward but inward—a return to joy, to truth, to self." — C. Alexandria Bernard, creator of Writing to Wellness™

About Laura Di Franco and Brave Healer Productions

Laura Di Franco is the CEO of Brave Healer Productions (including Brave Business Books and Brave Kids Books), an award-winning publisher for holistic health and wellness professionals who want to become best-selling authors, build their community and business, and leave their legacy in a more conscious way. Brave Healer Productions has published over 100 Amazon best-selling books. Di Franco is a retired physical therapist, 15-time author, third-degree black belt, and lifelong poet who enjoys helping people experience what's possible when they share their brave words with the world. Her Brave Healer community has more than 3,000 authors.

Get access to The Brave Healer Resources Vault with training and master classes for author-entrepreneurs: https://lauradifranco.com/resources-vault/.

A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found at https://lauradifranco.com.

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; [email protected]; https://lauradifranco.com; https://www.youtube.com/@positivelypurposefulpoetry8316

SOURCE Brave Healer Productions