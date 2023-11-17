BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions announces the release of We Lead: Building Connection, Community and Collaboration for Women in Business, a book filled with exceptional advice from members of the Leading Ladies Project begun by AliceAnne Loftus in 2019 to help women see themselves as fellow collaborators.

Loftus, a business and leadership coach, says, "We're challenging the 'mean girl' narrative and advocating for the community over competition. I'm dedicated to fostering a culture of collaboration. I invite women to drop the 'queen bee' mentality, work cooperatively to link arms and commit to working together to inspire positive change and create a better future for ourselves and future generations."

In addition to Loftus, the book features chapters written by Julie Blamphin, Jennifer Bonk, Michelle Briggs, Julie Campbell, Camille Campins-Adams, Erin Harrigan, Elizabeth Harris, Jennifer Osterhouse, Maureen Porto, Emily Reagan, Chrissy Rey, Michelle Terpstra, and Lisa M. Van Wormer. Among the topics they tackle are not settling for no, creating powerful magnetic marketing, using faith to break the chains of overachievement, leading a business people can trust and improving overall health by switching one's focus from weight to well-being.

Praise for We Lead

"An extremely encouraging collection of powerful narratives from 14 remarkable and real women in business.… It's a celebration of female entrepreneurship, and a reminder that when we see each other as 'allies, collaborators, and partners' amazing and magical things happen. This book left me feeling validated and inspired to lead my own unique journey." — Maria Winters, LCPC, NCC, founder of The Coaching Therapist

"In 'We Lead' the collective wisdom of these inspiring women shines. Their stories remind us that in unity and authenticity, we find the keys to success. This book beautifully illustrates the power of women supporting women and the incredible outcomes that result from collaboration." — Katrina Campins, The Campins Company, Fox Business/Fox News real estate contributor, host of Mansion Global on Fox Business

"The voices within 'We Lead' resonate with the power of collaboration and authenticity. These remarkable women demonstrate that true leadership is grounded in community and a commitment to making a difference. This anthology offers valuable insights into the world of authentic leadership and the strength of women coming together." — Elizabeth Hambleton, best-selling author, speaker, and CEO of Bonjour Branding

About AliceAnne Loftus

The founder of Leading Lady Coaching. AliceAnne Loftus has been a successful business owner for nearly two decades. She knew she was different from childhood when she was the only Asian American in her school and began trying to figure out how she could fit in. As she navigated her path in business and leadership, she discovered a deep calling to uplift and support other women in their pursuits of success. Through her journey, she realized the profound impact connections and community with other women can have on personal and professional growth. Guided by the belief that empowered women empower women, she embarked on a mission to create spaces that fostered collaboration and support among women. Her Leading Lady Facebook Program has nearly 6,500 members and continues to grow. Visit it here.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published 59 Amazon best-selling books, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and The Ancestors Within.

