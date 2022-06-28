Brave Healer Productions Launches New Book for Soul-Aligned Entrepreneurs Who Crave Passion, Purpose and Profits

BETHESDA, Md., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions is proud to announce the release of The Ultimate Guide to Creating Your Soul-Aligned Business: 25 Practical Strategies from the Experts, a guidebook and resource for entrepreneurs craving actionable information on reaching their financial potential while remaining aligned with their soul, purpose, and joy. The book's launch comes at a time when one out of four people has decided not to return to their corporate jobs, post-pandemic.

The book's lead author is Camille L. Miller, the pioneer behind the Soul Professional Movement of evolved and authentic business owners and entrepreneurs and conscious leaders who are non-conforming, purpose-driven and called to serve others. Miller is also the founder of the Natural Life Business Partnership; she selected the 24 contributors whose stories and advice make up the book's pages.

Contributing to the book besides Miller are Linda Berger, Coco Alexandra Chan, Hala Dagher Chibani, Michelle Clifton, Sara Fins, Amy Flores-Young, Lily Gibarac, Lisa E. Gibbs, Gayle Gunn, Claudia Haller, Desirae M. Haluk, Meryl Hayton, Dr. Sonia Luckey, Kiki Magnuson, Robin Mooney, Nicole Parker, Susan Prescott, Barb Pritchard, Jackie Roby, Megan Smiley, Kristi H. Sullivan, Sydney Tyler Thomas, Lara Waldman and Erica Zygelman.

For example, there are chapters on creating a bridge from employee to entrepreneur, why detoxing one's life is key to brand success, small business marketing secrets, and how to build one's best self while building a business.

Praise for The Ultimate Guide to Creating Your Soul-Aligned Business

"Camille L. Miller is a visionary and leading a movement at a time when most have taken a step back to evaluate where they are meant to be in their professional lives. Authentic, candid, and inspiring stories make the reader connect and identify with the challenges and risks of pursuing one's purpose beyond profit. There is a chapter in this book for every person who connects with "Soul Professional'' and strategies leading one to follow their own truth to success." — Esta H. Singer, principal, s.h.e. CONSULTING

"If you are a small business owner, and you want to FEEL in integrity and alignment with your business purpose and your soul vision, this is a must-read book. It's practical, it's personal, and there's a depth to each of the business owners who shared their story, strategy, and tips." — M. Shannon Hernandez, founder of Joyful Business Revolution

About Camille L. Miller

Camille L. Miller, MBA, Ph.D. ABD, is the founder and chief visionary of The Natural Life Business Partnership, a global professional organization and business incubator for the soul-aligned entrepreneur, business owner, and conscious leader. She pioneered the Soul Professional movement. She has more than 30 years of senior-level leadership experience in operations, sales, marketing, and brand management efforts in for-profit and nonprofit organizations. As an alternative business engineer, Miller helps business owners align their enterprises with their values through her Six-Figure Soul® Strategy Sessions. She is also an intuitive, PSYCH-K, facilitator, and host of the Six-Figure Souls Podcast: Doing Good and Making Money®, which highlights entrepreneurs who crushed the six-figure ceiling and remain in alignment with the Universe and their purpose.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. They have published over 30 Amazon best-selling books, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and The Ancestors Within. They also run Brave Badass Healers, a Community for World Changers group on Facebook that offers free monthly business development and networking sessions.

A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found here.

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; [email protected]; www.BraveHealer.com; https//SoulPofessional.com

