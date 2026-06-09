Journal of a Visionary Reveals the Raw, Unfiltered Truth Behind Building a Meaningful Business

BETHESDA, Md., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Business Books, a division of Brave Healer Productions, is proud to announce the release of Journal of a Visionary: Strategies for Next Level Mindset and Manifestation, a new book for entrepreneurs helmed by its CEO, Laura Di Franco.

Di Franco, along with a talented group of fellow visionaries, lays bare the raw, unfiltered truth behind building a meaningful business — the self-doubt no one talks about, the financial pressure, the burnout, and the weight of holding something bigger than oneself — and the courage it takes to keep going.

Journal of a Visionary book cover

The book contains chapters written by GJ Barbato, Amy Birks, Linda E. Cain, Caitlin Cogan Doemner, Margie Cowles Hamner, R. Scott Holmes, Collin Jewett, Braxton Kilgo, AliceAnne Loftus, Susan S. Mahaffee, Molly McMillan, Dr. Charleen M. Michel, Kathleen Mitchell, Edith D. Oduraa, Jonathan Probert, Dr. Oliver T. Reid, Karen Lynn Robinson, Jackie Belk Scott, Shari Teigman, Anne Marie Tosse, and Lulu Trevena.

Thanks to their contributions, readers will discover the freedom AI brings to visionaries, strategies for overcoming obstacles into new directions, ways to turn corporate toxicities into great teachings, how to mine weirdness into wisdom, and ways to quickly unlock their creative superpowers.

In the book's introduction, Di Franco writes, "Everything is possible. You are about to turn the page and feel the excitement of that. Relax into the relief of knowing you're not alone, and that there are people just like you, making big things happen, making their dreams a reality, and bringing their big visions to life. Remind yourself, especially on tough days, to pick up this book, read a story, practice one of the strategies, and then reach out to the author with a note about how it went. They will be thrilled to hear from you."

Praise for the Book

"The voices throughout the book are powerful, heartfelt, and refreshingly authentic. The authors have created a meaningful space where strategy, healing, mindset, intuition, and leadership can coexist without apology. In a world that is rapidly redefining success and leadership, this book feels timely, relevant, and needed. I would highly recommend Journal of a Visionary to anyone who feels called to create impact in the world while remaining connected to who they truly are. This is not just a book you read once. It's one you return to whenever you need clarity, encouragement, perspective, or a reminder of what's possible." — Camille L. Miller, MBA, Ph.D., ADB, CEO, Natural Life Business Partnership, and chief visionary, Soul Professional Movement

"This book is equal parts warm bath and Swiss army knife. As a visionary, this book sees the whole you, across multiple dimensions of the visionary experience, and then hands you real tools for the wild rollercoaster of a life we've chosen." —

Brandon Fong, explorer and world builder of Curiosity Island

About the Lead Author

Laura Di Franco is the CEO of Brave Healer Productions (including Brave Business Books and Brave Kids Books), an 18-time award-winning publisher for holistic health, wellness, and business professionals who want to become bestselling authors, build their community and business, and leave their legacy in a more conscious way. She holds a master's degree and has 30 years of expertise in holistic physical therapy, is a third-degree black belt in Taekwondo, and is the author of 16 books.

Brave Healer Productions has published over 118 Amazon best-selling books with a mission to help the world experience what's possible, one brave word at a time.

A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found at https://www.lauradifranco.com/.

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; [email protected]; https://www.lauradifranco.com/

SOURCE Brave Healer Productions